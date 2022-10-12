Decline in number of bales tested in WA

WOOL bale test numbers in Western Australia and Victoria, Australia's third and second biggest wool producing States, are down on what they were at the end of the first quarter last season.
Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA) statistics for the July-September first quarter of the current season show bale test numbers declined 3.5 per cent in WA and 6.7pc in Victoria, compared to the same quarter last season.
But test numbers increased in every other State, according to AWTA's statistics.
In WA first-quarter wool tests declined from 67,365 in season 2021/22 to 65,020 in the current season.
In Victoria first-quarter wool tests dropped from 143,094 bales in 2021/22 to 133,510 bales this season.
Across wool-producing States however, the average trend was a 1pc increase for the first quarter on last season, with a 2pc increase in the biggest wool producing State, New South Wales, lifting the number of bale tests there by 2720 to 138,116.
Tasmania recorded a 57.8pc increase in wool tests and Queensland a 22pc increase for the first quarter, but the relatively small volumes of wool produced in those States meant the increases equated to an additional 5152 bales tested in Tasmania and an extra 3062 bales tested in Queensland.
In South Australia, the fourth largest wool producing State, bale tests increased 3.2pc to 45,643 for the quarter.
For the month of September AWTA statistics show only Queensland and Tasmania recorded bale test numbers increasing.
With a 1.1pc decline last month on the previous September, WA recorded the smallest September drop in bale test numbers, with NSW next with a 17.5pc drop, followed by South Australia with a 19.9pc drop and Victoria with a 23.3pc drop.
Across the first quarter, the average WA wool fibre diameter measured 19.3 microns - a full micron finer than the Australian average for the quarter and 0.3 micron finer than the WA first-quarter average last season.
Average WA wool yield remained the same as last season at 62.3pc, while the average yield in other states, apart from Tasmania, increased over last season.
WA wool contained slightly more vegetable matter than last season and average fibre diameter variation across fleece (coefficient of variation) also increased marginally on last season during the first quarter, while WA wool average staple length and staple strength both eased slightly to 88.9 millimetres and 30.6N/kt respectively.
The percentage of the WA wool clip which tested as Superfine (19.5 micron or finer) jumped 6pc in the first quarter, compared to last season, and the clip is now 61.5pc Superfine, the second finest behind Tasmania at 65.3pc Superfine and just ahead of NSW at 60.7pc Superfine.
