Decline in number of bales tested in WA according to Australian Wool Testing Authority (AWTA)

By Mal Gill
October 12 2022 - 9:30am
WOOL bale test numbers in Western Australia and Victoria, Australia's third and second biggest wool producing States, are down on what they were at the end of the first quarter last season.

