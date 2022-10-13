Farm Weekly

Increasing numbers of native budworm moth found in some areas of the Western Australian grainbelt

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
October 13 2022 - 3:00am
An adult native budworm moth. Photo by DPIRD.

THE number of native budworm moths making their way into some areas of the Western Australian grainbelt has again increased in the past few weeks.

