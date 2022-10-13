Greater competition for mobile services

THE Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is seeking submissions from the public on how the proposed TPG Telecom-Telstra regional network sharing arrangement would benefit mobile service, choice and competition in regional Australia.
While the proposed network sharing deal has the potential to change the competitive landscape in regional Australia for the better, there is a risk it might not eventuate.
TPG Telecom general manager of external affairs James Rickards said they believed the proposed arrangement would be a significant win for rural and regional Western Australia, with far-reaching benefits for all rural and regional Australia.
"We are calling on rural, regional and remote WA and all of regional Australia to have their voices heard and help address the increasing need for greater competition and choice of mobile services throughout the country," Mr Rickards said.
WAFarmers, National Farmers' Federation, the Australian Trucking Association and Regional, Rural and Remote Communications Coalition are just some of the organisations to have expressed strong support for the proposed regional network sharing deal.
In its submission to the ACCC, WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington said farmers in the State were becoming increasingly reliant on telecommunications-linked technology to run and operate their businesses.
MORE STORIES:
"The mobile network is extensively used to transfer mass amounts of data from the plethora of complex machinery on large-scale properties," Mr Whittington said.
"The take up of Agtech depends on high quality connectivity on farms and along the key supply chains to its world-class broadacre farmers.
"With congestion in the mobile network an issue impacting regional and remote communities and in particular farm businesses, WAFarmers supports the sharing arrangement proposal, particularly with the demand for digital technology growing."
The ACCC recently released its preliminary view on the proposed agreement and noted TPG would likely be able to immediately offer an improved product to customers who value better regional network coverage, therefore enabling it to better compete for customers it does not currently serve.
TPG customers would immediately gain expanded regional and rural coverage on completion of the proposed arrangement, as well as accelerated availability of 4G and 5G mobile services which will boost mobile connectivity throughout rural and regional WA.
Final public submissions to the ACCC are due by tomorrow, October 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.