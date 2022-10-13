Farm Weekly
Worksafe investigation into Brookton farmer's, Colin Butcher death

By Bree Swift
October 13 2022 - 10:00pm
The Brookton community is mourning the loss of well-known local farmer Colin Butcher, who was killed on his Wheatbelt property on October 3.

WORKSAFE is investigating the death of a 68-year-old Brookton farmer near Beverley last week.

