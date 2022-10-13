WORKSAFE is investigating the death of a 68-year-old Brookton farmer near Beverley last week.
Well-known farmer Colin Butcher was reported to have been working on his farm when he was struck by machinery last Monday.
Liberal Agricultural Region MP Steve Martin was a close friend of Mr Butcher and said it was a great loss for the tight knit community.
"We got to know each other a bit more closely in recent years because we share a hobby in bike riding, so I've done a few hours on the bike with him," Mr Martin said.
"Colin was a really strong champion for agriculture and farming and always willing to share some ideas and give some advice.
"He was also a community minded person so he will be hugely missed - my enormous sympathies and condolences go to the Butcher family."
Shire of Brookton president Katrina Crute extended her sympathies to Mr Butcher's friends and family.
"Colin was a valued member of the Brookton community over many years and he will be sadly missed," Ms Crute said.
MORE STORIES:
The tragedy brings the total number of fatalities in the agricultural sector to eight this year, with six confirmed as work-related, one not work-related and one yet to be determined by WorkSafe.
WorkSafe investigators examine the circumstances of incidents with a view to ensuring compliance and preventing future incidents of a similar nature.
Commissioner Darren Kavanagh said any work-related death was a tragedy and relayed his sincere condolences to the man's family.
The commissioner initiated an inquiry into safety in the agriculture sector in June.
Independent inquirer Pam Scott is meeting with a series of industry groups and individual stakeholders in the industry and visiting regional towns this month for public consultations.
The inquiry is expected to be completed early next year.
The death comes only weeks after the work-related death of a 59-year-old Esperance farmer.
The man was reported to have been performing repairs under a seed bin when the bin fell on him, inflicting fatal crush injuries.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.