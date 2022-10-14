Farm Weekly
Home/Machinery

Peter Spurr's historic hay-making machines up for vintage display at Wagin

By Mal Gill
Updated October 14 2022 - 7:18am, first published 7:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Old farm machinery collector Peter Spurr, pictured with his dog Rocky and a 1920s ground-driven Sunshire hay binder, will host the fourth annual vintage hay making day at his Wagin property on Saturday.

MAKING hay while the sun shines is what vintage tractor and farm machinery collector Peter Spurr will be doing this Saturday, October 15.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.