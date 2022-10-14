MAKING hay while the sun shines is what vintage tractor and farm machinery collector Peter Spurr will be doing this Saturday, October 15.
He expects to have some mates join him with their historic hay-making machines for the fourth annual vintage hay making day at
Mr Spurr's Steward Road property two kilometres east of Wagin.
The event, supported by the Vintage Tractor & Machinery Association of WA (Tracmach), is open to the public from 9am with the opportunity to see vintage machinery and tractors working as they were designed to.
"The whole history of hay making will be on display," said Mr Spurr.
"There will be early ground-drive binders from the horse-drawn era, engine-drive balers, PTO (power take off) driven balers, machinery that produced sheaves that had to be stooked into haystacks, then wire-tied bales, small squares, big squares and round bales.
"We'll also have a stationary baler working - they had two men working them, one to pitchfork the hay in one end and one to knot the string or wire as the small squares came out the other end.
"The crop was cut, left on the ground to dry then raked and carted to the baler.
"Rather than just a static display of old machines, the vintage hay making day is about giving the owners of these machines an opportunity to show them off working.
"The distinctive sounds some of these old machines make when they are working you don't hear on farms any more.
"It'll bring back a lot of memories for old timers, I'm sure."
Mr Spurr has grown oat and traditional feed wheat crops specifically so they can be harvested for hay on Saturday.
He said his own historic machinery collection has grown since last year's successful vintage hay day and now numbers about 60 machines, including tractors, mowers, binders and balers - with a preference for International brand machines.
One of his latest acquisitions is likely to be a star attraction.
"It's a mid-1960s New Holland 1282 self-propelled baler," said Mr Spurr, who heads Spurry's Transport, Wagin.
"Not many people will have seen one of these working, they're pretty rare.
"They would have been one of the first self-propelled balers in their day.
"I picked it up in Tasmania last year, the bloke I bought it off said his brother had bought it new and used it until he was into his 80s and got too old to farm.
"It hasn't been restored, it's still in good working order and came with a lot of spare parts."
Mr Spurr's interest in hay machinery goes back to his childhood in the region operating hay binders for the family business.
His family were chaff cutters and everyone, including the children, were called on to help in the hay season.
Apart from vintage hay machinery and tractors, there will be displays of old stationary engines and vehicles.
