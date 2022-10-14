Farm Weekly
Woodyarrup Merino and Poll Merino stud, Broomehill, averages $2729 at ram sale

By Kane Chatfield
October 14 2022 - 9:30am
The Doyle family, Wylivere Farms, Corrigin, purchased three Merino rams at the annual Woodyarrup on-property ram sale at Broomehill last week for the sales $13,500 top price, $8750 and $7500. With the $13,500 (left) and $7500 rams were Elders auctioneer and Gnowangerup representative James Culleton (left), buyers Greg and Ben Doyle, Wylivere Farms, Woodyarrups Minou Runkel, Lachlan Dewar, Sandra Gianoli, Isabella and Craig Dewar, Woodyarrup stud co-classer Russell McKay (rear right), Elders stud stock and his daughter Abby (to his right).

WOODYARRUP Merino and Poll Merino stud notched up one of the sales of the 2022 ram selling season with an eye catching result at its 15th annual on-property ram sale at Broomehill last Tuesday.

