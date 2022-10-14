The Doyle's $8750 bid (third top price) went to a 126kg ET bred son of 171883 (by N150073) in lot 16 with wool tests of 20.1 micron, 3.2 SD, 15.8 CV and 99.1pc CF and ASBVs of 8.01 PWWT (top 10pc), 10.26 YWT (top 10pc), 27.25 YCFW (top 20pc), 21.96 ACFW (top 30pc), 188.12 DP+ (top 20pc) and 188.19 MP+ (top 5pc), while their $7500 sale team leader was 115kg AI-bred ram by 170043 with figures of 20.8 micron, 3 SD, 14.3 CV and 99.1pc CF and ASBVs of 6.83 PWWT (top 20pc), -1.4 YFD (top 30pc), 33.34 YCFW (top 5pc), 28.91 ACFW (top 10pc), 181.53 DP+ (top 20pc) and 184.1 MP+ (top 10pc).