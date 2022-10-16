MORE than a year after the CSIRO confirmed local farmers were correct in claiming water flows in the Donnelly River were insufficient for a proposed irrigation scheme, plans to dam a tributary have been scrapped.
With $3 million and five years of planning already spent on the $80m Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme (SFIS) at Manjimup, which aimed to drought proof local horticulture and agriculture, the project in its current form was scrapped by the State government on Friday, October 7.
The Southern Forests Irrigation Co-operative holds refundable two per cent deposits from about 70 member local landowners who signed 90 water purchasing contracts with it nearly four years ago.
The co-operative, along with SFIS opponents and the local council, attended a public meeting at Manjimup to hear the verdict on the proposed Record Brook dam directly from Agriculture Minister Alannah MacTiernan.
Under the scheme, it had been proposed up to 9.3 gigalitres annually would be pumped from the Donnelly River during peak flows and stored in the now scrapped 15gL storage dam to be built across Record Brook in a clearing carved out of State forest, west of Manjimup.
From there, the water would be pumped to two ridge-top header dams then distributed to contracted customers along two proposed underground pipelines servicing farms and horticulture properties up to 40 kilometres away.
On Friday Ms MacTiernan reaffirmed the CSIRO's findings Record Brook dam was "not viable" because latest water modeling results - also released on Friday by the Department of Water and Environmental Regulation (DWER) - showed the SFIS is likely to supply less water on average than originally proposed for the scheme out to 2050.
The SFIS proposal was originally based on DWER modelling of the Donnelly River basin which suggested a 95pc probability of sufficient water above environmental flows being available for the scheme out to 2030, based on a "moderate" climate change risk assessment.
But local farmers who took their own stream flow measurements over more than three years, members of the Manjimup Water Security Group and local Greens politicians, supported by hydrologist and former Department of Water director general Kim Taylor, argued the DWER modelling was flawed.
A June 2021 CSIRO report found the DWER modelling had been based on poor data which "over-predicts" the run off into the Donnelly River from State forest and did not take sufficient account of a climate change-induced drying climate in the south west of the State or the deepening water table in the area reducing run off after rains.
Ms MacTiernan told Friday's meeting the unspent $16m portion of an original $19m allocation to the SFIS would be retained by the State government - the Federal government had also promised $39m for the SFIS - to ensure water security for the region.
She announced a reference group will be established to provide advice on alternative measures to deliver water security in the Manjimup-Pemberton horticultural sector in response to "climate change challenges".
The group will be asked to advise on alternative possibilities, including infrastructure and water efficiency measures, to build water security and resilience and will complement the role of the Warren Donnelly Water Advisory Committee, which provides advice to government on water planning and policy matters in the region, Ms MacTiernan said.
Former Department of Agriculture and Food director general Ian Longson will be reference group chairman and Warren-Blackwood MLA Jane Kelsbie will be a member.
Nominations for the reference group are being sought.
DWER and the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development will provide support for the group and expert advice.
"The State government remains committed to working with the community to develop sustainable and cost-effective ways to provide water security in the face of a drying climate," Ms MacTiernan said.
"We have shared the emerging water data with industry over the past year and so this decision (to scrap Record Brook dam) will not be of surprise.
"Our determination is to find practical alternatives to a dam on Record Brook, as the protection of this horticultural precinct is of great importance to WA's food security.
"Mr Longson brings a wealth of experience to the role across agriculture and natural resource management.
"We are looking for industry members who can work to develop a consensus about the best way forward.
"I encourage interested stakeholders, particularly those in the horticulture industry, to take an active part in this process."
Ms Kelsbie said she had spent "significant time in Manjimup listening to the concerns of the community regarding water security and equitable access" since being elected in March last year.
"I understand some producers will be disappointed, however our understanding of the amount of available water has changed significantly in the seven years since this idea was first developed," Ms Kelsbie said.
Southern Forests Irrigation Co-operative chairman and Majimup orchardist Harvey Giblett said the co-operative would nominate a member for the reference group and await its interim report expected in January.
Mr Giblett said it was unlikely any decision on refunding the deposits paid by members and held in trust, would be made before the reference group interim report findings were considered.
"We'll wait and see what they come up with," Mr Giblett said.
"Nothing changed on Friday to alter the fact that something still needs to be done in terms of water security to protect local horticulture and agriculture.
"We've already put five or six years of research into this, so it would be silly not to share that information."
Manjimup Water Security Group chairman and local farmer John Kilrain welcomed the scrapping of Record Brook dam and the creation of a reference group to "ensure broad consultation about any future plans to ensure water security".
"We look forward to some creative proposals which work for all food producers in the region, not just a privileged few," Mr Kilrain said.
"We are committed to opposing commercial water trading and as such are hopeful that not only the Record Brook dam is off the table, but also the initially proposed, taxpayer funded 283km distribution pipeline which would have underpinned water trading.
"We also hope that the department of water is called to account for providing such flawed information to the public - to SFIC, to ministers and to a parliamentary inquiry.
"It was evident at (Friday's) meeting that both supporters and opponents of the scheme had been badly misled by DWER.
"The consequence of their poor information has been damaging tension and division in the community over the past four years."
Mr Kilrain said DWER policy changes related to farm dam licences - stopped from 2017 in a moratorium before being scrapped - and water allocations needed to be "revisited" and DWER staff should be excluded from the reference group.
The CSIRO studies which proved DWER modelling was flawed had also disproved its claim water for the SFIS would come from run off from forests, he claimed.
"Those studies showed 50-75pc of the water would have come from farm land and DWER is still trying to get its hands on that," he said.
