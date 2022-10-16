Farm Weekly

Plans for $80m Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme project scrapped by State government

By Mal Gill
October 16 2022 - 11:00pm
Manjimup farmers John Kilrain (left), Peter McGinty and Brian Barnie Valentine (right) with hydrologist Kim Taylor and former South West Greens MLC Diane Evers pictured last year on Record Brook, west of Manjimup, where plans for a dam, proposed to store water for the Southern Forests Irrigation Scheme, were scrapped by the State government last Friday.

MORE than a year after the CSIRO confirmed local farmers were correct in claiming water flows in the Donnelly River were insufficient for a proposed irrigation scheme, plans to dam a tributary have been scrapped.

