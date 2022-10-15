ACTIVE Farmers held its second games event in Western Australia last weekend, bringing together farmers and community members with the aim of improving both their physical and mental health.
Held on his property at Torbay in the Great Southern, organiser and former farmer Boyd Rae said the event, which included about 40 volunteers, attracted about 120 adult participants, 30 child participants and also drew a large crowd of spectators.
"We had people travel from Southern Cross and Kellerberrin to take part in the event, and even the chief executive of Active Farmers, Justin Sampson, came across from Sydney for it," Mr Rae said.
About four years ago, Mr Rae was brainstorming ways he could combine his love of health and fitness with his passion for the agriculture sector.
Initially thinking he would start up an organisation of his own, Mr Rae came across the not-for-profit organisation Active Farmers, which, at the time, was based on the east coast.
"I found that Active Farmers was about a year ahead of me with its ideas, so I got in touch with them over east and suggested that I bring the brand over to Western Australia," he said.
"I joined Active Farmers as a trainer in Borden in 2019 and we have been building it up in WA since then."
The Active Farmers games are held before harvest each year, and the objective of the obstacle course is to help farmers with their mental health by doing something social, whilst benefiting their physical health at the same time.
"The event is also used to raise awareness about teamwork and encourage people to ask for help," Mr Rae said.
"A lot of the obstacles are based on needing two or three people to work, so we try to emphasise that everything is easier with a team."
Held on a 27-hectare property, some of the obstacles on the day included milking Wendy, the cow, lassoing horse head statues with a hula hoop, slippery slides, zip lines, operating pulley systems, tyre obstacles and navigating mud pits.
Best Dressed and Spirit awards were handed out, with the winners receiving vouchers, shirts, hats, shoes and water bottles.
"One pair of shoes went to a lady who was our only incident on the day," Mr Rae said.
"She rolled her ankle and the ambulance ended up having to cut her shoelaces - so her prize of a new pair of shoes would have definitely come in handy.
"The other Spirit award went to one of our volunteers who went above and beyond on the day."
The Numbats were the official band for the event, with musicians Andrew Bradshaw, Ian Watkins and Steven Barrett also entertaining the crowd.
"We were very happy with how the day went and will be holding it again next year and everybody is welcome," Mr Rae said.
Active Farmers also deliver nutrition, stress relief, relaxation, meditation and financial workshops that all aim at improving mental health in regional areas.
For more information or to get involved, go to the Active Farmers Facebook page.
