Active Farmers event hosted at Torbay in the Great Southern

By Bree Swift
October 15 2022 - 2:00am
About 120 adults and 30 children participated in the Active Farmers games held in the Great Southern last weekend.

ACTIVE Farmers held its second games event in Western Australia last weekend, bringing together farmers and community members with the aim of improving both their physical and mental health.

