Uproar over local government reforms

SOME rural and regional shires are seeing red over the State government's proposed new local government reforms, which will force some shires to decrease the number of councilors and remove ward systems.
The new requirements will provide for the introduction of optional preferential voting, directly elected mayors and presidents for band 1 and 2 local governments, councillor numbers based on population and the removal of wards for band 3 and 4 local governments.
While the drafting of the Amendment Bill is expected to be introduced in early 2023, local governments are being provided with the opportunity to commence a ward and representation review, with a view to gazette the changes in time for their elections.
Under the new local government reforms, the Shire of Kulin will be forced to reduce its number of councilors from nine to seven as well as abolish its current ward system.
Shire of Kulin president Grant Robins (pictured) said the council took issue with the changes being proposed, saying they would add to the already high workloads of many rural and regional councillors, who had been given additional responsibilities by the State government in recent years.
"It's a bit frustrating that we will have to drop a couple of councillors, as everyone that sits on the Kulin council, like most other rural and regional councils, also have a full-time job or have their own businesses and work for themselves," Mr Robins said.
"So when we have a few less councillors, all of a sudden the job becomes bigger for the remaining councillors and, as a result, it will also become harder to find people to fill those roles."
Due to the new reforms, Kulin council has resolved to put a proposal forward to the Local Government Advisory Board that it will decrease the number of its councillors by two over two election periods.
While the reforms might aim to save funds for rural and regional councils, Mr Robins, who also manages transport company Kulin Transport, said their shire would likely have to provide the remaining councillors with greater reimbursement due to their increased workloads, making it a "pointless exercise".
Kulin's nine councillors manage two to three portfolios each and are provided with a $2500 reimbursement to sit in council for three weeks a year and are also required to complete one day of mandatory training each year.
"At the moment, it's workable for those who are farmers or managing their own businesses," Mr Robins said.
"The age of our councillors range from about 40 to 60-years-old, so we have a pretty good spread of people who are up to date with what's happening around the place, but I think it will just become a retiree club if it keeps going the way it is - as they will be the only people that have the time to do it.
"There are a lot of regional and rural councils that have trouble trying to fill their positions each year because their workloads are already too great.
"Some shires had already dropped some councillor positions before these reforms came through because they were struggling to fill them, but then that becomes a double edged sword because it becomes a bigger role and workload for the remaining councilors."
Mr Robins said the abolishment of the town wards would translate to those people living on the outskirts of the town not being represented by the council.
According to the Shire of Kulin's website, the local government area covers 4790 square kilometres and has a population of 826.
"While our population is centralised in the town, as a business, the money comes from right across the shire - so we need representatives from across the shire," Mr Robins said.
"We still have one councilor that covers our eastern region, one in the middle and two in the south where there is a higher population.
"Our neighbouring shires of Lake Grace and Kondinin got rid of wards a few years ago and it becomes very expensive to operate because they will have big swings both ways as the consistency isn't there.
"So, as an example, they will have a heap of Hyden people in Kondinin one year and the next lot of elections they will have a lot of Kondinin people."
Local government's opting to complete their own ward and representation review are required to make their submissions to the Local Government Advisory Board by February 14, 2023.
Under the electoral reforms, it has been identified that 48 local governments will need to reduce the size of their council, 22 local governments will need to change to electing the mayor or president by a public vote of ratepayers and 11 local governments will need to abolish wards.
