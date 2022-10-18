THE Kojonup Triple S was so named for its provision of Supreme sucker sires' for sale and that is exactly what the shed was filled with once again.
The four studs returning for the annual event presented a total of 185 sires for auction from across three breeds.
The joint Nutrien Livestock and Elders sale saw plenty of competition from a total of 45 registered buyers.
There were a few less buyers in attendance compared with the previous year's sale, but with the slightly reduced offering the overall clearance was very similar, showing the confidence buyers have in the genetics that were on offer.
Nutrien Livestock agent Kojonup, Troy Hornby, said the presentation of all of the rams penned was a credit to the vendors.
"The yarding was definitely one of the better quality yardings we have seen in this shed," Mr Hornby said.
"All the studs presented very even teams.
"The prices were good and there was a good number of buyers who were able to secure their purchases for the season."
Elders livestock agent Kojonup, Jamie Hart, said there were a lot of repeat and return buyers at the sale, proving their satisfaction with the quality sires available from the studs in attendance.
"There was solid competition throughout the sale across all the breeds and vendors," Mr Hart said.
"Buyers have become very astute and there was very strong bidding on the sheep with the better figures."
It was the offering of 26 Sufolk sires, from Richard Philipps and Sally Larkin's, Karinya Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook, that kicked off the proceedings for the day.
It was lot 2 that topped the overall sale at $3900 and the Karinya team averaged $1346 across the 14 sires sold.
The big 121 kilogram ram was born a twin on June 7, 2021, with LambPlan Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBV) measurements of 0.56 birth weight (BWT), 11.26 weaning weight (WWT), 17.28 post weaning weight (PWWT), 0.14 post weaning fat (PFAT), 1.16 post weaning eye muscle depth (PEMD), lamb eating quality index (LEQ) 133.4 and terminal carcase production index (TCP) 138.28.
The ram was purchased by Anna Darke, Lincoln Downs Suffolk stud, trading as The Darke Family Trust, Boyup Brook, who purchased a total of three Karinya sires for an average of $1876.
Karinya principal Richard Philipps, said Ms Darke had been to their property to inspect the ram prior to the sale.
Ms Darke has purchased Karinya genetics in the past and said her stud was a sister stud to the now dispersed Pamellen stud and has also used Glencraig stud genetics.
"I am British myself and like a very traditional style Suffolk," Ms Darke said.
"The top-priced ram has really good figures and his muscling and length are also very good.
"We will use him over some of our ewes to get more length into their progeny and keep some of the ewes lambs produced.
"We predominantly use the rams we purchase to produce our own ewes for our commercial flock."
She said they used the rams over their flock of 2500 first cross commercial ewes and were really happy with the results.
"This week we sent off 160 new season lambs," she said.
"We like Suffolks because they are early maturing, but are also really good in the feedlot.
"They are a good allround sheep breed and don't seem to go to fat as quickly as some other prime lamb breeds, they have a good sized frame to hang meat on."
The volume buyer of the Karinya Suffolk's was regular buyer PS Climie & Co, Cranbrook, with their four rams for an average of $858.
It was the selection of 24 Texel rams, presented by Jim and Jan Glover, JimJan stud, Boyup Brook, that were next to sell, achieving a full clearance.
The top price among the Texel sires was $2500, with four sires selling to $2400 and 18 of the 24 rams selling to or above $2000, giving them an average of $2075.
The $2500 top priced ram was born on June 19, 2020 and had ASBVs of 0.58 BWT, 7.62 WWT, 10.08 PWWT , -1.65 PFAT, 2.66 PFAT and 143.19 TCP.
The ram was purchased by long term buyer Ellen Walker, Warranine Park, Brookton, who also bought the top-priced ram last year.
Ms Walker said they had been buying from the JimJan stud for about 15 years and she liked the JimJan Texels ease of lambing, their growth and how they dress (carcase).
Ms Walker purchased a total of three Texel sires for an average of $2267.
The volume buyer of Texels was once again regular client, Darren Hunt, WJ Hunt & Co, Woogenellup, with his successful bidding on 11 rams to a top of $2400, twice, and for an average of $2045.
Mr Hunt said he had previously had his own Texel stud and had sold Jim and Jan Glover a portion of the stud when he dispersed it.
Mr Hunt now commercially breeds prime lambs.
"We use the Texels over Merino ewes," Mr Hunt said.
"We go wherever the best price is, but in saying that we usually go to WAMMCO."
JimJan principal Jim Glover said they were very happy with the results and were thankful to return and new buyers for their support.
Taking their turn to face the auction block was Felicity Hallet and George Pearce's, Orrvale Poll Dorset stud, Kojonup, offering of 85 sires, alternating with Garry Mitchell's, Glencroabh & Amberley Poll Dorset studs, Kojonup, team of 50.
Orrvale sold a total of 84 sires under the hammer, selling their single passed in lot immediately post sale, to the overall sale second top price of $3200, equal to their top for the previous year and for an average of $1298.
The big 125 kilogram, $3200 top-priced ram was born a twin, on June 6, 2021 and had ASBVs of 0.61 BWT, 11.47 WWT, 18.17 PWWT, -1.33 PFAT, 1.76 PEMD, 135.4 LEQ and 147.73 TCP.
The ram was one of five Orrvale sires purchased by long time and regular buyer, Robert Leusciatti, M & L Leusciatti & Son, for an average of $2240.
Mr Leusciatti said he had been buying Orrvale genetics for about 15 years and was very happy with the results he was achieving in his commercial prime lamb program.
"All the growth rate figures were very good on the top-priced ram," Mr Leusciatti said.
"We have very high success using the Orrvale rams.
"This year we had 110 per cent lambing.
"Most years we get the lambs off in two drafts.
"We sell all our lambs to Walshes (V&V Walsh), with the tail end this year averaging $210 in June."
There were numerous volume buyers throughout the Orrvale catalogue, buying a total of eight rams each was Blackwood Grazing Co Pty Ltd, Kudardup, and Lloyd Grazing, Cranbrook. Blackwood Grazing Co Pty Ltd bought to a top price of $2000, three times, for an average of $1413.
Lloyd Grazing, were the volume buyers last year also and this year saw their price reach $1600 for an average of $1298.
Troy Hornby also purchased a total of 16 rams on behalf of Merredin Farms, for a top and average of $800.
Generously offering lot 180 up for the joint Elders and Nutrien Shearing for Liz Pink Day campaign, saw the Orrvale ram sell to $2400.
The ram was purchased by Pip Crook, Cooloongatta Enterprises, Kojonup, it was a triplet, born on May 5, 2021, weighed 107kg and had ASBVs of 0.69 BWT, 11.74 WWT, 18.36 PWWT, -0.99 PFAT, 2.02 PEMD and 146.10 TCP.
The final pens to be sold were filled with sires from Garry Mitchell's Glencroabh & Amberley stud, Kojonup, which once again achieved a full clearance of their 50 sires.
It was the first sire offered that reached the $2000 top price for the stud and the average was $1192.
The $2000 top priced ram weighed in at 116kg, with 7.8mm PFAT, 48.4mm PEMD and was sired by Shirlee Downs 361/19 and was the sole purchase for Jason Thorn, Korrinup, Kojonup.
Mr Thorn said they had been buying Glencroabh & Amberley genetics for about 12 years.
"He is a very correct ram with good muscling," Mr Thorn said.
"We have our own nucleus flock and breed our own Poll Dorsets, which is what this sire will be used for."
The volume buyer for the Glencroabh & Amberley section was once again Magenta Estate, Kojonup, with Mr Hornby successfully securing 11 rams to the top of $1500, three times, and an average of $1264 on behalf of the buyers.
Fittingly it was also among these 11 rams that Magenta Estate also purchased the Glencroabh & Amberley Shearing for Liz Pink Day charity ram, that Mr Mitchell kindly donated the $1200 purchase price to the Elders and Nutrien joint campaign to raise money for Breast Cancer Research Centre - WA.
Mr Hornby said Magenta Estate had been buying from Mr Mitchell for about a decade.
"They are prime lamb producers and always have excellent, high quality suckers," Mr Hornby said.
"They like the style of the Glencroabh and Amberley sheep, including their meat, fat and structure."
Another volume buyer in the Glencroabh & Amberley catalogue was MJ & L Mathwin, Kojonup, who purchased a total of eight sires to the top price of $1000, five times, and for an average of $938.
Glencroabh & Amberley principal Garry Mitchell said the turnout had been great and it was great to see so much support from all the breeds and vendors at the Kojonup Breeders Triple S sale.
