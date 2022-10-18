Farm Weekly
$3900 for Suffolk sire at Kojonup Triple S ram sale

By Tamara Hooper
October 18 2022 - 11:00pm
Nutrien livestock trainee Lachy OShea (Left), Elders territory sales manager Kojonup, Liam Want and Karinya Suffolk stud principal, Richard Philipps, Boyup Brook, with the ram that topped the overall sale at $3900, purchased by Anna Darke, The Darke Family Trust, Lincoln Downs Suffolk stud, Boyup Brook.

THE Kojonup Triple S was so named for its provision of Supreme sucker sires' for sale and that is exactly what the shed was filled with once again.

