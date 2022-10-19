Farm Weekly
Entries open for annual Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge

By Jodie Rintoul
October 19 2022 - 5:00am
Nominations are now open for the 2023 Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge, which is Western Australias only beef supply chain competition.

IT is that time of year again to get your entries in for the annual Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge (HBG2P).

