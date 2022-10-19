IT is that time of year again to get your entries in for the annual Harvey Beef Gate 2 Plate Challenge (HBG2P).
Nominations are now open for the 2023 HBG2P Challenge, which is Western Australia's only beef supply chain competition.
The deadline for producers, commercial and stud breeders alike, to nominate teams of young cattle for the objectively measured challenge, is Monday, November 7.
The challenge is unique because it is 100 per cent commercially focused and assesses cattle only on objective traits important for profitability and efficiency through the supply chain, allowing producers to benchmark and improve their bottom line.
In the past the challenge has received entries from producers from Esperance to Geraldton and the committee is looking for a similar spread this year.
By taking part in the HBG2P beef producers not only have the chance to win more than $18,000 worth of prizes but they also can gain a greater awareness of the requirements of the market and the supply chain.
It is vital for producers to gain a better understanding of how their cattle perform past the farmgate, facilitating the development of stronger herds and profitability, developing more sustainable supply chains and building industry capacity to supply new and emerging markets.
Feedback over the years from past entrants indicates the challenge has been extremely popular with producers looking to further their knowledge of their cattle breeding objectives and get feedback on their herd's performance.
HBG2P president Wayne Mitchell, who has been entering the competition since its inception, said the challenge didn't only offer substantial prizes but it also allows producers to benchmark their cattle against other producers.
"The information you get back from it is valuable and helps you progress your genetic improvement," Mr Mitchell said.
"We have seen since the competition's inception the cattle in it continue to improve each year and now the competition is getting harder and harder to win.
"At the start a lot of the differences we were seeing in the results was a result of the preparation of the cattle coming into the feedlot like weaning, now the differences we are seeing are more due to genetics."
MORE STORIES:
Mr Mitchell said not only could producers get valuable information on the performance of their cattle in the challenge but there was also social and networking side to the challenge.
"The challenge provides great social and networking opportunities through our field days and presentation dinner with liked minded people," he said.
"The dinner is one of only a very few industry-based dinners in WA were people can catch up, while there are plenty of networking opportunities at the field days with not only other producers but also other sectors of the supply chain.
"I also believe we provide a strong educational element with the challenge.
"At our field days we try to cover topics and provide information on issues that are relevant to the industry at the time.
"I encourage all producers to enter the challenge this year as there is plenty to
be gained by being involved."
To enter the challenge producers need two steers and one heifer which are owner bred.
Entrants have to pay a $500 deposit at the time of entry while the remainder of the fees will be redeemed from the proceeds of the cattle sales when processed.
The entry fee also includes two tickets to the presentation dinner.
All challenge animals begin the grain feeding period on the same day and are fed the same ration.
Points are allocated based on cattle's performance throughout the supply chain and results, including all data, are provided to competitors and sponsors.
Entries for the 2023 challenge close on Monday, November 7, so if you are thinking about entering make sure you get your entries in now.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.