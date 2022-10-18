Farm Weekly

Powdery mildew found in lupin and canola crops in Geraldton zone, from Northampton to Walkaway.

Shannon Beattie
October 18 2022 - 5:00am
Powdery mildew on canola stems. Photo by Andrea Hills, DPIRD.

POWDERY mildew is present in many canola crops and some lupin crops surveyed by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) in the Geraldton port zone, from Northampton to Walkaway.

