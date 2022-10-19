Farm Weekly

Glume blotch found in multiple wheat varieties in the Geraldton port zone

By Shannon Beattie
October 19 2022 - 3:00am
Wheat head infected with septoria nodorum (glume blotch). Photo by DPIRD.

GLUME blotch has been discovered in multiple wheat varieties during disease surveillance of commercial crops and National Variety Trials (NVT) in the Geraldton port zone.

