GLUME blotch has been discovered in multiple wheat varieties during disease surveillance of commercial crops and National Variety Trials (NVT) in the Geraldton port zone.
When nodorum blotch lesions are severe on leaves in the lower canopy the disease can spread to infect plant heads, known as glume blotch.
On leaves it is difficult to distinguish from yellow spot with the naked eye, but when glume blotch appears it is evidence that the leaves likely have some proportion of nodorum blotch present.
"The stubble-borne disease is favoured by warm, wet weather and severe damage can occur after heavy and frequent rain particularly in susceptible wheat sown on infected wheat stubble," said Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development plant pathologist Ciara Beard.
"Heavy infection can result in brown, and later grey, blotching on the ear, leading to shrivelling of grain or complete loss of seed."
Elsewhere, Dr Beard has also reported seeing false (pseudo) black chaff in wheat in the Geraldton port zone during crop disease surveillance activities.
It has also been reported in wheat at other Wheatbelt locations.
This is not a disease but a physiological response that sometimes occurs in wheat varieties that have the Sr2 gene for stem rust resistance.
"It causes brown-black discolouration on the stem just below the head and often also mottling on the head itself," Dr Beard said.
"It is an over-expression of melanoid pigments in the plant causing a dark-brown to black discolouration of heads and exposed stems below the head.
"It typically causes dark mottling of glumes and/or upper stems."
Symptoms generally start to appear post flowering and become more obvious under warm humid conditions as the crop matures.
It is believed environmental conditions, such as prolonged wet weather, high humidity and high levels of UV radiation, induce the symptoms which are sporadic from season to season.
Importantly there are no known control options for pseudo black chaff.
"Wheat varieties that are known to be prone to expression of pseudo black chaff under certain environmental conditions include Mace, Cobra, Carnamah, Corack, Emu Rock, Eradu and Scepter," Dr Beard said.
"It is important growers and consultants do not confuse glume blotch with false black chaff and other causes of darkening on the glumes such as loose smut, frost and copper deficiency."
Another type of apparent melanism/physiological response being seen in wheat this year is brown staining on wheat stems of some varieties around the first node.
This is being seen more commonly across the Geraldton port zone than the typical false black chaff symptoms described above.
It is very noticeable on the stem and does not seem to be associated with any fungal pathogens.
On the bright side, it does not appear to be causing any yield loss.
Differences in expression have been observed in wheat NVT trials and DPIRD is investigating if there are any patterns in the varieties it is being observed in.
