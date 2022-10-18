Farm Weekly

Samples sought from agronomists and growers to understand Rutherglen bug

October 18 2022 - 10:30am
Rutherglen bug is a migratory native species that causes occasional but significant damage to the grains industry.

AGRONOMISTS and graingrowers in Western Australia are being encouraged to report sightings of Rutherglen bug (RGB) or register to submit samples of the insect to better inform future pest management strategies.

