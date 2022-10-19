Farm Weekly

Oatinformation's Randy Strychar and CBH's Jason Craig discuss global oat market at 11th International Oat Conference

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
October 19 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oatinformation president Randy Strychar.

"I CAN'T describe it any other way, the oat market is literally booming."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.