Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

Applications open for Mt Burdett Rural and Regional Advancement Foundation

October 20 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Reichstein.

SET up by the late Chris Reichstein, the Mt Burdett Rural and Regional Advancement Foundation (RRAF) is taking applications for funding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.