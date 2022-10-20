SET up by the late Chris Reichstein, the Mt Burdett Rural and Regional Advancement Foundation (RRAF) is taking applications for funding.
With a focus on building the capacity of early to mid-career people in WA's rural and regional communities, RRAF provides funding to support people wanting to build upon their own skills to make a difference in their community.
"Chris (pictured below) was passionate about helping create an enduring impact in WA's regional communities, after his own positive experience in the Community Builders program many years ago," said RRAF chairwoman Erin Gorter.
The Mt Burdett Foundation's mission is to enrich and empower rural and regional WA by investing in people to build skills, confidence, opportunity, and leadership.
Through the RRAF, there are now opportunities for people across WA's regions to apply for funding to make Mr Reichstein's dream a reality.
Individuals or groups across WA can now put forward proposals to show what they want to do to super-charge early to mid career people (or a person) in their community or across communities.
Applications are not restricted to farming and not just for those with careers that are based on tertiary qualifications.
Passion and vision for their local community is what RRAF is looking for, no matter what the vocation.
Applications open tomorrow, Friday October 21.
