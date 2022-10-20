STAFFING issues are a problem that has been plaguing many businesses in the agricultural industry, but the looming thought that it 'could happen to you' doesn't make it any easier when it does.
It's the end of an era for Ballard Seeds, which has been forced to close its doors after 20 years of servicing the industry, due to staffing issues.
The company has been servicing Western Australia, the Eastern States and beyond and has built a client base of more than 3000 customers during its time.
Based in Narrogin, the family-owned company specialises in the production and distribution of small seeds and has a range of pasture mixes designed for specific pasture needs.
Owner Sara Ballard said it was an extremely sad time for the family, who had hoped to see the business live on.
"It has ended an era and it's been a very difficult time," Ms Ballard said.
"I think the hole that's going to be left in the pasture seed industry is going to be quite immense."
The family had been trying to find a manager for the business for the past 12 months, as Ms Ballard isn't able to run it on her own and her husband Leigh Ballard is running other businesses.
With their current manager leaving at the end of the month, Ms Ballard couldn't find anyone to take up the task.
"We have been advertising for the past 12 months and are now left with not having enough time to train somebody else up" she said.
"So we had to make the decision to close because I haven't been able to source staff or sell the business."
Ms Ballard said with pasture being such a specialised industry it might have been a deterrent for some people, however she said anyone from an agricultural background could learn the specifics of pasture.
She said they were most upset about disappointing their loyal customers and suppliers who they have built relationships with over the past two decades.
"My fear is that I don't know where those growers will be able to sell their seed," Ms Ballard said.
"And that's one of the things that I'm saddest about is that I feel we're letting down those supplies that we've had over the years.
"They've been asking us who's going to be able to sell our seed?
"And the answer to that is I don't know."
However, the team is thankful for the time they have had in the pasture industry and Ms Ballard said she had made lifelong friends during the process.
"I just want to say an immense thank you to our clients and our suppliers of the last 20 years and we're so sorry that it has come to this," she said.
"Closing our doors is the last thing that we wanted to happen, and we're very sorry."
