AUSTRALIAN graingrowers have chosen the charities that will help deliver humanitarian support for Ukrainian farmers and their communities, from grain donated from this year's harvest.
The #AUSSIEGRAIN4UKRAINE appeal was announced earlier this year with a farmer-led Grain Producers Australia (GPA) sub-committee formed to drive the fundraising campaign.
The sub-committee has now approved the UN Crisis Relief's Ukraine Humanitarian Fund and World Vision Ukraine Appeal to provide targeted support for farming families and communities in need.
The World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine program has also been chosen to specifically help rural communities and farms with rebuilding efforts, and Oxfam International.
Sub-committee spokesman and Cunderdin grower David Fulwood said a number of suggestions were received and assessed by the sub-committee with these four charities determined to be the most effective for delivering real support.
"We're looking at having another large harvest in Australia and we're urging all growers to be generous and donate any spare grain they may have to support people in the Ukraine," Mr Fulwood said.
"This will go towards helping other farmers who are facing horrific day-to-day conditions and challenges that most of us can't even imagine, following the Russian invasion.
"One or two tonnes of grain donated from this Aussie harvest will make a huge difference for Ukraine farmers and their families, to help them get through this crisis."
GPA chief executive Colin Bettles said the chosen charities had strong reputations and proven track records for delivering on-the-ground support, including existing programs in the Ukraine.
"When Australian farmers are experiencing floods or droughts the community always shows up with their support - now it's our turn to show some generosity and help others in need," Mr Bettles said.
"Anyone who witnessed the stirring speech by Ukrainian Grain Association president Nikolay Gorbachov at the 2022 Australian Grains Industry Conference in July, will know just how important this support is and what it means for people in the Ukraine who are doing it tough.
"We encourage others across the Australian grains industry - especially bulk grain handlers - to get in behind what we're doing," Mr Gorbachov said.
"Every little bit helps and it all adds up to make a big difference."
Ukraine's ambassador to Australia Vasyl Myroshnychenko met with sub-committee members in Perth last week to discuss the initiative and express his gratitude for the support being provided.
Australian grain producers are being urged to donate grain delivered from this year's winter harvest via a dedicated Grower Delivery Card, registered to GPA, in the National Grower Register system.
The Grower Delivery Card in the NGR is numbered 1500 4442 and registered to GPA.
