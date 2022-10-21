Farm Weekly

Grain Producers Australia announces charities selected for #AUSSIEGRAIN4UKRAINE appeal

October 21 2022 - 5:00am
Cunderdin farmers Jo and David Fulwood flew the Ukrainian flag during seeding to kickstart awareness of the GRAIN4UKRAINE appeal.

AUSTRALIAN graingrowers have chosen the charities that will help deliver humanitarian support for Ukrainian farmers and their communities, from grain donated from this year's harvest.

