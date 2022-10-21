Prevent insects from contaminating grain

WHEN it comes to grain storage, there is a federally mandated 'nil tolerance' for live insects in exports and growers need to be focused on gas-tight sealable storage and fumigation.
Residual pest populations surviving in empty storages during winter will infest new season grain when it is put into silos and if eradication of these pests is not undertaken, they may undergo selection for resistance as a result of repeated fumigations.
As a result, gas-tight sealable silos are the preferred system of storage and pressure testing silos should be part of the annual maintenance.
Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) grain storage extension specialist Ben White said it was much easier to replace seals and carry out repairs when silos were empty.
"Inspection and replacement, if necessary, of inlet and outlet seals as well as checking pressure relief oil valves and topping up with light hydraulic oil if needed is recommended," Mr White said.
"It is good practice to pressure test sealed silos upon erection, annually and before fumigating with a five-minute half-life pressure test."
Augers, field bins and silos should be thoroughly cleaned of grain residues and treated with a structural treatment, such as fenitrothion or diatomaceous earth.
The ground around storages should be cleared of weeds and rubbish to prevent harbouring insects and old grain residues should be burned or buried deep.
Growers need to be aware of withholding periods if they are treating the inside of an empty silo with a registered insecticide such as fenitrothion, which is not registered as a seed treatment and is a contaminant in exported grain, to provide residual control before the grain is loaded.
Growers using fenitrothion as a structural treatment in the weeks prior to harvest should leave the chemical in place for two to three days and then wash it off to prevent contamination of any grain that may come into contact with the sprayed surface.
Mr White said diatomaceous earth was the preferred for in-silo structural treatments.
"Non-chemical products such as diatomaceous earth, for example dryacide, need at least two weeks before loading grain to be effective," he said.
"Dryacide is a naturally occurring insecticide and will provide good control for at least 12 months.
"It is a non-toxic, diatomaceous earth product that is recommended as a structural treatment."
Nitrogen can also be used on its own or in combination with other fumigants for effective insect control.
However, that requires a very high level of sealing on the silo and for the silo to be initially purged, along with very high levels of silo sealing to maintain an environment free of oxygen.
Phosphine is the cheapest form of insect control at about 40 cents per tonne, but growers need to be sure their silo is a gas-tight sealable silo meeting Australian Standards as phosphine inhalation is very serious and can be fatal.
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development research officer Oonagh Byrne said in order to kill grain pests at all stages of their life cycle - egg, larvae, pupae, adult - growers should refer to the phosphine label instructions regarding dosage, treatment, ventilation and withholding times.
"Poor fumigation can result in only adult and larval insects being killed giving the mistaken impression that the fumigation was successful," Dr Byrne said.
"However, the immature eggs and pupae will not be killed and infestations will likely build up again quickly, selecting for resistant populations.
"Fumigating in an unsealed silo or field bin is an off label use, it is not only ineffective, at best killing adults and larvae, it will also lead to strong resistance developing on your farm."
Insect populations with weak phosphine resistance have developed in all grain growing States of Australia largely as a result of poor fumigations.
Strong resistance is widespread in the Eastern States and has started to take hold in the west, so to help minimise the development of strong resistance to phosphine in WA, growers need to use well maintained gas-tight sealable silos.
"Detecting phosphine resistant grain pests early will make eradication possible and will protect your income," Dr Byrne said.
"Farmers keeping grain onfarm for their own use, with silos that are not sealed can use aeration as an alternative method to keep insects in low numbers.
"Aeration cooling is an effective tool which can be used in combination after fumigation for maintaining insect population control."
While aeration cooling will not kill insects, it will dramatically reduce reproduction provided aeration fans are used in combination with an aeration controller to selectively push cool dry air through the grain in the silo at a rate of two to three litres per second per tonne.
