Farm Weekly

Use gas-tight sealable silos to prevent live insects from contaminating grain

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
October 21 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prevent insects from contaminating grain

WHEN it comes to grain storage, there is a federally mandated 'nil tolerance' for live insects in exports and growers need to be focused on gas-tight sealable storage and fumigation.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.