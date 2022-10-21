Farm Weekly
Lukin Springs sale sets new $5900 record for Poll Merino ram

By Lynette Carew-Reid
October 21 2022 - 11:00pm
With the $5900 top-priced Poll Merino ram at Mondays Lukin Springs on-property Poll Merino and White Suffolk ram sale at Boyup Brook were Nutrien Livestock, Boyup Brook, representative Geoff Daw (left) and Nutrien Livestock trainee Maddie Goerling with Lukin Springs Harry and Paul Goerling. The ram was bought by Darrell Baynes, Broomehill.

THERE were some outstanding Poll Merino ram prices but the insatiable demand for White Suffolk rams was the highlight at the 2022 Lukin Springs on-property sale at Boyup Brook on Monday.

