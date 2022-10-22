YOUNG Merino breeding ewes topped at $270 at the Elders Corrigin and Wickepin special ewe sale last week.
The 'Top of the Drop' circuit sale lived up to its title with an excellent yarding of some of the State's best available drafts of young ewes in top condition reflecting high breeding standards and favourable seasonal conditions.
Both yardings were dominated by strong annual drafts of late winter and spring shorn 1.5-year-old ewes with regular, new and return vendors from local surrounding areas and further afield, presenting lines of surplus ewes at the well-regarded fixture.
Numbers were well down on last year's sale with a combined yarding of 7378 ewes comprising mainly maiden ewes, with a few lines of more mature 2.5yo and 4.5yo ewes.
The sale was well supported by the Elders network and buyers from throughout WA's agricultural areas competed with some keen Eastern States' interest to yield solid results across the board.
At the completion of selling, the sale grossed a combined $1,425,766 and averaged $193 across all ages and shearing dates.
This was down $41 on the overall average of last year's sale where the combined yarding of 13,210 ewes averaged $234, but only down $11 on the 2020 sale where 11,680 ewes averaged $204.
The Corrigin saleyards hosted the first leg of the circuit sale with a yarding of 4493 ewes with strong representation trucked in from the local area and east to Kondinin and Narembeen, north to Quairading and Perenjori and west to Brookton.
Victorian and New South Wales buying competition dominated the clerking sheets with late winter shorn 1.5yo ewes strongly represented and sold to $246, spring shorn ewes topped the market at $270 for 1.5yo drafts and a single line of spring shorn 2.5yo ewes returned $136 while a single draft of autumn shorn 4.5yo ewes sold for $180.
The Corrigin leg grossed $885,498 at an average of $197, which was back $29 on last year's average where 5067 ewes sold for a $226 average.
After a tentative start as buyers got a feel for the market, values heated up as Eastern States buyers battled it out and drove prices to an overall sale high of $270 for 269 September shorn, Claypans blood, 1.5-year-old ewes offered by RD & SM Crombie, Corrigin.
The ewes were knocked down to Elders WA livestock and wool manager Dean Hubbard handling one of the Eastern States orders and also topped the August shorn market with 253 Claypans blood, 1.5yo ewes from regular vendors AL & S Crossland, Corrigin, for the sale's $246 overall second top price and 333 August shorn, Woodyarrup/Rutherglen blood, 1.5yo ewes offered by another regular seller, the Doyle family, Wylivere Farms, Corrigin, for the sale's $238 overall third top price.
Elders Cranbrook agent Clarke Skinner representing another Eastern States order competed strongly on all the top-priced lines but secured seven lines of ewes paying to $236 for the Wylivere Farms other line of 333 1.5yo ewes of the same description.
Also included in Mr Skinner's purchases were $232 paid for 304 September shorn, San-Mateo blood 1.5yo ewes offered by RJ & CM Guinness, Corrigin, $200 for 235 October shorn, Eastville/Narbethong blood, 1.5yo ewes from WG Young & Co, Kondinin and $196 for the opening line of June shorn, Ejanding blood, 1.5yo ewes offered by new vendor the Sparkman family, Shanandale Pty Ltd, Perenjori.
Nick Benson, Elders Hopetoun, collected three lines of ewes at the next highest values paying $204 for 367 September shorn, Ronern blood, 1.5yo ewes offered by BS & JE Crombie, Corrigin, 86 July shorn, Manunda blood, 1.5yo ewes from MA & BJ Szczecinski, Corrigin costing $198 and $180 for the single draft of 300 March shorn, Woolkabin blood, 4.5yo ewes from Brookton graziers Spring Gully Pastoral.
John Bates, Munroe, Victoria, collected four lines of 1.5-2.5yo ewes at good values from $112 to $162 while Lochgair Farms, Lake Biddy, bid $194 for 148 June shorn, San-Mateo blood, 1.5yo ewes from JE George, Corrigin.
Following the Corrigin sale, buyers and agents travelled to the Wickepin saleyards for the second leg of the fixture.
Due to unforeseen circumstances largely regarding shearing delays to regular sale vendors' ewes, sheep numbers were significantly back at the Wickepin sale with a yarding of 2885 ewes.
Despite fewer numbers, the quality of the yarding was high with another strong representation of top ewes coming into the sale from the Lakes districts and areas surrounding Kukerin and a number of local lines from Wickepin, Narrogin and Pingelly areas.
In his sale opening address, Elders sale co-ordinator and Narrogin agent Paul Keppel thanked the sale's vendors and carriers on a fantastic job in presenting and transporting the sheep for the sale.
"The sheep have presented in very good order after a proper spring," Mr Keppel said.
"Great to see the continued improvements at the Wickepin saleyards and the new selling rail, thank you to the Shire of Wickepin and other agents for their efforts."
Annual drafts of late winter shorn maiden 1.5yo ewes again made up a majority of the descriptions and sold to the sale's $236 top price, while single lines of 2.5yo ewes made $158 and 1.5yo Dohne ewes made $182 with the same shearing.
A single draft of young spring shorn ewes made $188 and a single line of 1.5yo Prime SAMM ewes with a full jacket made $188.
MORE STORIES:
While there was some Eastern States' competition with four lines of ewes selling to Victorian and NSW buyers, it eased from the Corrigin leg and a majority of the yarding found new homes in WA.
The Wickepin leg grossed $540,268 at a $187 average, which was down $51 on average compared to last year's sale where 8143 ewes sold for a $238 average across all descriptions.
Topping the Wickepin leg of the sale was 211 August shorn, East Mundalla blood, 1.5yo ewes offered by WF & RA, IF & SJ Lloyd, Newdegate, which were purchased by Grant Marshall, AD & RE Marshall, Lake Grace, sourcing replacement ewes for prime lamb production.
Mr Marshall also paid the sale's $224 second top price for the sale's opening line of 323 High Valley blood, August shorn, 1.5yo ewes from KP & SF Hall, Newdegate.
Mr Bates added three lines of 1.5yo ewes to make the trip across the Nullarbor costing $168, $180 and to a $210 top price for a top-up pen of 83 Nepowie blood August shorn ewes offered by Clare Farms, Newdegate.
Lochgair Farms bought local with 176 Woolkabin blood, August shorn, 1.5yo ewes costing $208 presented by Newdegate grazier, Howatson Family Trust.
Return buyer Jay Robertson, CJ & EJ Robertson & Son, Kulin, secured three lines of 1.5yo ewes paying to $196 for 116 East Mundalla blood, August shorn ewes from MA & LM McDonald, Newdegate, 80 full wool Coonigan blood Prime SAMM ewes from J & S Brown, Wickepin, for $188 and 143 Chirniminup blood August shorn Dohne ewes from TC & GS Gray, Moulyinning, for $182.
Buyers to pay $188 for a line of young ewes were a NSW buyer for 390 Fern Park blood, August shorn, 1,5yo ewes from ND & OF Grieve, Cuballing and RD Young & Co, Lower King, for 215 Nepowie blood, September shorn, 1.5yo ewes offered by HRD Pastoral Company, Dudinin.
ELDERS auctioneer and Corrigin representative Steele Hathway said it was a great result for the sale's vendors with strong values paid for young ewes.
"With the season the sheep were put forward in excellent condition and presented outstandingly by the sale's vendors, including the hot shorn ewes shorn the week prior to the sale," Mr Hathway said.
"Vendors were extremely happy with the prices knowing in the weeks leading up to the sale it was difficult to find coverage for breeding ewes.
"Demand picked up in the week before the sale with 14 of the 19 lines of ewes going to Eastern States' buyers at values well above expectation, with young ewes setting the tone for the WA market.
"Thank you to all sale vendors for entrusting Elders to market their sheep."
Elders Lake Grace/Dumbleyung agent Graeme Taylor's clients from the Lakes country and Kukerin/Dumbleyung represented a strong percentage of the yarding and said overall it was a successful sale.
"All the sheep presented well reflecting the season and it was good to see Eastern States buyers had some interest in the sale," Mr Taylor said.
"Two thirds of my clients' sheep in the sale stayed in WA and went to new homes at other clients of mine.
"A lot of producers who have sheep are upping their mating numbers for prime lamb production with the cropping input costs for 2023.
"Thank you to the vendors, buyers, trucking companies and the Elders network for their ongoing support."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.