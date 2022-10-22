Farm Weekly
Special ewe sale tops $270 at the Elders Corrigin and Wickepin sale

By Kane Chatfield
October 22 2022 - 3:00am
Young breeding ewes topped at $270 at the Elders Corrigin and Wickepin Top of the Drop Special Ewe sale last week. With the top-priced 269 September shorn, Claypans blood, 1.5-year-old ewes at the Corrigin leg of the sale offered by RD & SM Crombie, Corrigin, were Elders auctioneer and Corrigin representative Steele Hathway (left) and vendor Will Crombie.

