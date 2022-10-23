In the Merredin leg of the sale prices hit a high of $213 for a line of 331 March shorn, Manunda blood, 1.5yo ewes from GA & AP Morgan, Doodlakine, when sold to Victorian agents McKean McGregor Pty Ltd, Bendigo. With the line were vendor Gavin Morgan (left), Livestock & Lands pair of Aaron Caldwell, Nutrien Livestock, Merredin and Jake Finlayson, Nutrien Livestock, Cunderdin and buyers Zeb Broadbent and Alex Pollock, McKean McGregor Pty Ltd. Mr Broadbent and Mr Pollock werent only the top-priced buyers in the sale, they were also the volume buyers.