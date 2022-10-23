Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Wickepin ewes make $248 in the Nutrien Livestock two-day circuit sheep sale

By Jodie Rintoul
October 23 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $248 top-priced line of ewes at the Wickepin leg of last weeks Nutrien Livestock two-day circuit sale were vendors Geoffrey (left) and Cathy Hodgson, Jefan Pty Ltd, Kulin, Don Thomson, Narrogin, who purchased the line for a Boyup Brook prime lamb producer and Nutrien Livestock, Wickepin/Kulin/Corrigin agent Ty Miller. The top-priced line consisted of 468 March shorn, Eastville blood, 1.5yo ewes.

THE third annual installment of the Nutrien Livestock two-day circuit sheep sale was again a success, with strong buying support throughout from both local and Eastern States' buyers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.