Questions about truck washdown plans

THE State government's announcement that two truck washdown facilities will be developed to increase Western Australia's livestock biosecurity defences has come under fire from industry stakeholders, who say the number needs to be increased to be effective.
The State government announced last Friday that it would allocate up to $2.3 million to develop two truck washdown facilities, with one facility to be built in the Kimberley and one "in the south" to help WA respond to the possible outbreak of serious livestock diseases.
With works set to commence in 2023, the proposal has been criticised by WAFarmers chief executive officer Trevor Whittington, who said for the facilities to be useful, they needed to be located at every major livestock saleyard and key town around the State.
"It would be interesting reading DPIRD's (the Department of Primary Industry and Regional Development) risk analysis of how many washdown bays are required across the State," Mr Whittington said.
"Either they did not do one, it's flawed, or more likely the minister ignored the recommendations because there is a zero missing from the funding.
"They would be better off giving $100,000 each to 23 livestock carriers and telling them to upgrade their yard washdown set up - at least it would then make a difference, unlike what has been proposed."
Preliminary analysis and costings are underway for the facilities, which will include a suitable water supply and effluent ponds.
Following Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan's confirmation that the State government will consult with key stakeholders to identify the best locations for the washdown facilities, Pastoralist and Graziers' Association of WA (PGA) president Tony Seabrook said the sooner the works were completed, the better.
"There is a limit as to what can be done to prevent an FMD incursion, but we do expect the State and Federal governments to do as much as they possibly can," Mr Seabrook said.
"The easier it is to get a truck into a wash bay and get it cleaned, the better for all concerned and I do hope they will consult with industry so that the facilities we have waited so long for are put in the best possible locations."
The proximity of the facilities to processors will be critically important for dealing with the impact of lumpy skin disease and foot and mouth outbreaks with Ms MacTiernan saying the options being examined for the sites were close to meat processing works for pigs due to the intensive nature of production.
"Pigs have high growth rates and in the event of a stock standstill, as a result of a biosecurity response, the ensuing delays in getting them processed could create overcrowding and an animal welfare risk," Ms MacTiernan said.
"Trucks would need to be cleaned and disinfected to a high standard before they can return to the same or a different property to collect more animals."
Once a location has been identified, the project will require necessary approvals for the disposal of waste material, detailed design and costings and a business model to cover the construction cost and arrangements for ongoing maintenance and operation funded by industry.
Ms MacTiernan said the State government had been working hard to improve readiness for a serious livestock disease, with more than 70 producer information workshops and events, ongoing industry briefings, updating online resources, and streamlining the brands registration process.
"WA has also given in principle support to a mandatory national sheep and goat electronic identification system to enhance traceability like that already in place in the cattle industry," she said.
"This investment is the next step in building our emergency preparedness, which together with industry investment, will strengthen our extensive biosecurity defences."
