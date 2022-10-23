LOCAL prospective producers of Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertilisers are hoping the Russia-Ukraine war and China's export restrictions rekindle interest in local production.
The first Western Australian environmental SoP fertiliser made from salt lake brine was delivered to CSBP in July by Kalium Lakes Ltd (KLL) and there are several other local companies in various stages of developing prospective environmental SoP projects at salt lakes in central WA and across the WA and Northern Territory border.
But one of the SoP front runners, Salt Lake Potash, being placed in voluntary administration 12 months ago as it was about to begin production near Wiluna and start-up processing problems with KLL's Beyondie project south east of Newman have taken some of the shine off environmental SoP producers for investors and farmers alike.
The time taken by cautious others like Australian Potash at Lake Wells north east of Laverton, Trigg Mining at Lake Throssell east of Laverton, Reward Minerals at Kunpupintil Lake (formerly Lake Disappointment) east of Newman and Agrimin at Lake Mackay on the WA/NT border to progress beyond the resource exploration and proving up and environmental approvals and process planning stages, has also dampened investor interest over the past 12 months when compared to booming minerals like lithium.
This is despite most SoP projects gaining official major project status, being promised funding assistance by the Department of Finance's Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility and having potential to compete on the international fertiliser market, once local demand is sated, with a product that is a sustainable vital component of a secure future food chain.
Part of the delay involves the difficulty in raising shareholder funding and having to return to shareholders regularly for top-up funding to continue project development.
Thursday last week was World Fertiliser Day and rapidly rising prices for imported fertilisers and shipping schedule uncertainty at Australian ports may drive renewed interest in securing WA production of both SoP and urea fertilisers to ensure adequate potassium and nitrogen inputs for coming cropping seasons.
In a recent Australian Securities Exchange announcement of its first delivery of SoP to CSBP Fertilisers under an offtake agreement with K+S Asia Pacific for local sale and distribution, KLL made reference to factors influencing the international SoP market.
"Kalium Lakes has begun delivering into a SOP market that has seen prices double from their long-term average in the last 12 months," it pointed out.
"These price increases have largely been the result of economic and financial sanctions on Belarus and Russia (as a result of Russia invading Ukraine and starting a war and landlocked Belarus relying on Russian ports for its exports), which together account for more than 35 per cent of the global Muriate of Potash (MoP) market."
About half of the world's SoP is produced by reprocessing MoP - SoP contains no chloride but MoP does - by heating it to 800 degrees Celsius and treating it with sulphuric acid, which requires a lot of energy and produces 1.2 tonnes of hydrochloric acid for every tonne of SoP produced.
"Furthermore, global SoP supply is also being curtailed by Chinese government export restrictions on a range of fertilisers which were introduced in October 2021," KLL said.
"China's SoP exports for the January to June 2022 period fell by more than half, compared to the same period a year earlier."
China's export restrictions on fertiliser are to ensure sufficient domestic supply for its own agricultural industry as it accounts for about two thirds of the global supply of SoP.
WA farmers have certainly noticed the rising cost of fertiliser as they look to secure orders early for next season.
Uncertainty over profitability of future cropping enterprises because of high inputs costs was a recurring reason given by farmers buying extra rams during recent rams sales, so they can run more sheep to help offset the increased risks of cropping.
Trigg Minerals managing director and chief executive officer Keren Paterson, recently returned from a tour of the United States of America to promote Trigg's SoP project to investors there, noticed a significant difference between the US government's attitude to local fertiliser production and that of the Australian government.
"While I was there the US government announced several initiatives, including US$50 million funding, to secure supplies of domestic fertiliser for the future," Ms Paterson said.
"The difference is the US government sees a domestic fertiliser industry as essential," she said.
While the US government offered a form of venture capital to ensure innovative fertiliser projects could get a start there, what support there was for environmental fertiliser projects from the Australian government was more like "a bank loan" after the difficult job of raising equity capital had been achieved, Ms Paterson said.
She is heading off soon to Britain and Europe on a similar mission hoping to attract investor interest.
"Outside of Australia there is more understanding of the need for a secure, sustainable food supply chain," she said.
Trigg is conducting more drilling at Lake Throssell to further refine its brine resource which, so far, is considered sufficient for an initial 21 year mine life producing 245,000t per annum of SoP.
KLL has said it is scheduled to begin feeding design grade KTMS (Kainite Type Mixed Salt) into its purification plant this week, which will begin a targeted ramp up to an initial 80,000t per annum SoP production rate in the first quarter of next year and a full 120,000tpa production rate by third quarter 2024.
Last month it shut the plant down to carry out work on the machinery and three weeks ago restarted it using lower grade KTMS to test the mechanical alterations.
"The planned feeding of design grade KTMS to the Beyondie SOP plant represents the next step in the commissioning and optimisation of the plant and enables the process of ramping up plant operations and SOP output to commence," said KLL chief executive officer Len Jubber.
"It is exciting to be undertaking this transition at a time of strong SOP prices globally."
