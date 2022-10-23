Farm Weekly
Russia-Ukraine war could be a driver for local Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertilisers

By Mal Gill
Updated October 24 2022 - 4:43am, first published October 23 2022 - 11:00pm
A drilling rig on Lake Throssell, 180 kilometres east of Laverton, where Trigg Minings most advanced environmental Sulphate of Potash fertiliser project is located.

LOCAL prospective producers of Sulphate of Potash (SoP) fertilisers are hoping the Russia-Ukraine war and China's export restrictions rekindle interest in local production.

