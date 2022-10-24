Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

Commercial producers claim wool honours at the 70th Esperance Show

By Wendy Gould
October 24 2022 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wool section steward and Nutrien Ag Solutions wool account manager Andy Beaton (left), Esperance, congratulated Geoff Thomason, Two Rivers Estate, Coomalbidgup, on winning supreme grand champion fleece.

COMMERCIAL wool producers exhibiting for the first time have taken top honours in the wool pavilion at the 70th Esperance Show.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.