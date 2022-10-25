HAVING started as a journalist at Farm Weekly at the beginning of 2020, I am still new to the agricultural industry.
The first thing I was told when I commenced on this journey was that every year in farming was different.
A good year would usually be followed by a couple of tough ones and if it was raining cats and dogs in one part of the State, chances are it was bone dry in another.
Yet for the second year in a row, I find myself writing article after article about what is predicted to potenially be a bin-bursting crop.
For the 2021/22 harvest, Western Australian graingrowers produced just over 24 million tonnes of grain.
It was an outstanding achievement that many never thought they would witness.
At the end of that harvest, the general tone seemed to be that lightning doesn't strike twice and two rainbows can't have a pot of gold at the end.
So the consensus was that 2022/23 couldn't possibly offer up the same result.
Yet, earlier this month, the Grain Industry Association of WA (GIWA) released its latest crop production estimates, with 23.1mt the current predicted figure.
While that is a little below last year's history-making crop, there are a few big differences between this season and last which need to be taken into consideration.
To begin with, in its October crop report last year, GIWA had estimated the crop would end up at 19.2mt.
Just three months later, there would be almost 5mt more than that in the bank, or more accurately, at CBH receival sites.
Part of that initial lower estimate was due to two natural phenomenon which struck the State last year - frost and rain.
While the latter is usually a good thing, for parts of the Great Southern there was far too much of it and it led to extensive waterlogging.
Meanwhile, at the beginning of September last year, Jack Frost took his share with vast parts of the eastern Wheatbelt suffering through negative temperatures three days in a row.
This season has been different.
Has there been rain?
Yes.
Just not as much of it and the waterlogging is nowhere near as bad.
Overall rainfall this season for a lot of the State has been described as just enough and just in time.
Has there been frost?
Of course.
But it has not been as severe or as widespread as what was seen in 2021.
As a journalist, I've only written about one major frost event this season and that was at Grass Patch in September.
That's not to say there haven't been others, but ultimately frost has not been front page news in the same way it has in previous years.
That speaks to a broader set of climatic conditions, especially as WA has headed through grain fill and into harvest.
"Mild" - that's the word most have used to describe the weather in 2022, particularly the latter half of it.
It's almost the end of October and temperatures in the northern agricultural region have only recently started to climb into the mid and high-20s.
Earlier this year, the region was struggling from a lack of rainfall but after timely showers in July and August, the turn around in prospects has been staggering.
Now harvest has started in the north, the few loads which have been delivered so far only seem to confirm this.
Of course, the season hasn't been all sunshine, daisies and unicorns.
Input costs are still at an all-time high and the 4mt in carry-over from CBH has been well documented, as has the logistical issues in getting grain from country to port which has undoubtedly had an impact on grain prices and farmers' profit margins.
Those stories are never easy to write.
I truly believe that WA farmers are the best in the world at what they do and that is the story I love getting to tell.
That is the story that has made me so passionate about agriculture as a whole.
And that is the story I'm excited to tell again as we head through another harvest with headlines such as record-breaking, history-making and industry-defining.
