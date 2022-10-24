Farm Weekly

Initiative by Thomas Whitelaw's Episode3 to create more fertiliser transparency

By Jasmine Peart
October 24 2022 - 10:00pm
Episode 3 released figures showing that the estimated landed Australia price for urea greatly under-estimated the average grower quote.

FERTILISER pricing is about as clear as mud with farmers unable to access transparent pricing mechanisms, however this might all be about to change.

