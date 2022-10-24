FERTILISER pricing is about as clear as mud with farmers unable to access transparent pricing mechanisms, however this might all be about to change.
A new initiative by Episode3, a market insights company, is hoping to create some transparency within the marketplace and is calling for farmers to anonymously submit their fertiliser quotes to enable in-depth analysis on the industry.
The call out was announced on October 12, and by the end of the day Episode3 released figures showing that the estimated landed Australia price for urea - used for fertiliser forecasting - greatly underestimated the average grower quote.
In September 2022, the landed price was about $1100 per megatonne (one million tonnes) while the average grower quote was about $1350.
This price discrepancy of about 20 per cent is consistent in June and October, the only other two months that have been analysed so far.
While the majority of the agricultural supply chain is pretty transparent - such as grain, meat and fibre - fertiliser is yet to experience the same level of transparency.
The biggest challenge is gaining access to Australian pricing levels, said Episode3 founder and director Andrew Whitelaw, as there is no publicly available pricing in Australia.
"Over the years, we've created a landed price - basically the price of buying urea in the Middle East, putting it on a boat and bringing it to Australia," Mr Whitelaw said.
"That gives a rough indication and something to use, but it's not great - it only indicates where the trend is."
To combat this problem, Episode3 is asking farmers across Australia to anonymously provide them with the quotes they are receiving for fertiliser.
"So you can have farmers phone up fertiliser company X, and they get a quote for urea for $1250 a tonne and then they put it into the website," Mr Whitelaw said.
"With that we can see, we've got a quote from Tasmania, how does that compare with Western Australia?
"It's not been done before, we don't know all the insights that are going to come from this."
MORE STORIES:
The fertiliser industry has been problematic for some time, with a 2008 parliamentary review looking into competition and supply chain concerns.
Despite the review coming to several conclusions, such as asking the industry to provide pricing information, these were never actioned.
"One of the things that they called upon was for a landed price model, which nobody did apart from us," Mr Whitelaw said.
"Then they asked for the industry itself to provide some information, but it never actually happened."
However, WAFarmers president John Hassell said fertiliser transparency was a lot better than it used to be with the entrance of CBH into the market.
He said the introduction of other players in the market, such as CBH, has held other companies to account in terms of price transparency.
Despite this, Mr Hassell believes farmers were feeling "stunned" by the world prices - as there have been reports of more than 200 per cent price increases in southern areas of Western Australia.
"That is a challenge for future cropping prospects for next year, in terms of whether you're making a margin or not," Mr Hassell said.
The Episode3 initiative hopes to open up the market so farmers know exactly what prices are being charged across the country and the world.
"Because, at the moment, there's an asymmetry of information where one part of the supply chain has all the data and the other side doesn't," Mr Whitelaw said.
"This will reduce that asymmetry of information."
The submissions are all anonymous and the company welcomes as many submissions as possible.
Mr Whitelaw is also welcoming historic submissions, with hopes that with enough submissions they will be able to create substantial insights into the history of fertiliser pricing.
While it is uncertain what insights the submissions will lead to, Episode3 is excited to shed a little light on the industry.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.