KALBARRI business owners are having to foot the bill of their workers' accommodation to secure their employees.
Since the pandemic hit Western Australia in March 2020 and a shortage of workers accommodation began to affect the Mid West and Gascoyne regions, the owners of local restaurant, Finlay's Kalbarri, took on the additional responsibility of securing and paying for their employee's accommodation to keep their business going.
Melissa and Warrick Finlay purchased the restaurant in 2018 and added a brewery to the site before their resilience began to be tested by the onset of COVID-19, the ensuing border closures and then ex-Tropical Cyclone Seroja, which left a trail of destruction in the small beachside town in April last year.
Now severely short-staffed, Ms Finlay said the business was looking for a head chef, cooks, kitchen hands, front of house staff and office workers.
The Finlays rent five houses in town, which range in size from two to four bedrooms, to accommodate their workers and at a cost of thousands of dollars to the business each week.
"I pay the rent for those houses whether there are people in there or not," Ms Finlay said.
"We have to cover the water and power bills as well as our workers are usually transient, so that has been another cost that we have had to absorb.
"We are just lucky that we have a profit there so we can cover it."
Ms Finlay said local business owners in Kalbarri were desperate for worker accommodation promised by the State government to be fast-tracked and that the Shire of Northampton also required more support to deliver the emergency workers accommodation promised following the devastating cyclone.
The experiences of local business owners in the Mid West have been echoed by those in the Gascoyne region, with the State government announcing on Monday that Crown land had been released in Exmouth for worker accommodation.
The release of a 5.8 hectare site on Murat Road was facilitated by the State government, with the Desen group selected as the preferred proponent to develop accommodation options for local workers in the region.
Located close to the centre of Exmouth, Desen is now expected to enter into the next stage of negotiations to refine its proposal, with subsequent planning and development approvals also required to be secured by the proponent.
With Exmouth named Australia's Top Small Tourism Town for 2022 and also due to host the Ningaloo Total Solar Eclipse (TSE) event in April next year, WA Agriculture, Food and Regional Development Minister Alannah MacTiernan said the exponential growth in tourism for the town had led to the need for a significant workforce accommodation site.
"We've worked closely with the tourism sector to deliver this election commitment and it's great to see it begin to materialise," Ms MacTiernan said.
The three-day Dark Sky Festival will occur from Wednesday 19 to Friday April 21 and will include a mixture of free and ticketed cultural experiences in Exmouth, Onslow and across the Shire of Carnarnon, including stargazing, science and astronomy activities, live musical performances and unique dining experiences.
Tourism Minister Roger Cook said the event would boost the local economies of the towns by encouraging travellers who were already in the region for the TSE to stay longer and spend more.
The Ningaloo region is expected to be one of the best places to view the 2023 TSE.
THE Shire of Exmouth hopes to have 250-300 residential homes available over the next two to three years.
Shire of Exmouth president Darlene Allston said the pandemic and an increase in the number of people working from home were some the reasons for the faster-than-expected population growth the town was experiencing.
Under the shire's previous community strategic plan, the town's current population of 3070 was expected to be reached in 2025.
Ms Allston said the council was advocating with developers and private investors to support the provision of workers' accommodation in the town, in addition to the State government's election commitment.
The shire's most recent confirmed development by Perth-based Celsius and joint venture partner Fowler Group is a 24 one and two-bedroom apartment complex that is being built.
The investors will lease the apartments to PHI Aviation as accommodation for helicopter staff for the next two years and then release them into the market, helping to alleviate pressure on the local housing market.
In attempting to help address the town's worker accommodation shortages, Ms Allston said as a local government the shire was constrained by land tenure, approvals and zoning issues.
But where legally possible, she said it had implemented independent medium to long-term plans, including putting $500,000 towards its local housing construction incentive to develop vacant residential land to increase the total housing stock.
The shire and Department of Defence also investigated repurposing disused barrack buildings at HEH naval base, however building inspection reports found significant issues with the buildings.
"The shire has been actively advocating to Development WA to fast-track the release of Superlot D, Nimitz and Sargent Streets development sites for residential housing," Ms Allston said.
"The council has also amended the Town Planning Scheme to allow businesses to apply for temporary workers' accommodation in specific zones within the town."
With the region for the Dark Night Sky festival set to take place in Exmouth over three days in April next year, Ms Allston said she was confident the region could cope with the expected number of visitors.
"The shire put several initiatives in place to increase the options for accommodating staff throughout the Ningaloo Eclipse," she said.
"Scheme Amendments 6 and 7 have been implemented to enable additional housing options, and we are in negotiations for other solutions."
