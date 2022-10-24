Farm Weekly

Businesses in Kalbarri and Exmouth take on rentals to provide accommodation for workers

By Bree Swift
October 24 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shire of Exmouth chief executive Ben Lewis and president Darlene Allston at Exmouths most recently announced housing development by Perth-based Celisus and joint venture partner Fowler Group. The JV partners are building a 24 one and two-bedroom apartment complex.

KALBARRI business owners are having to foot the bill of their workers' accommodation to secure their employees.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.