Values at Monte Verde ram sale at Kendenup reach $2600 for a Poll Merino

By Kyah Peeti
October 25 2022 - 3:00am
Monte Verde Merino and Poll Merino stud co-principal Fiona Hall, with the $2600 top-price ram which sold to M Cooke & Sons, Grass Valley, held by Nutrien Livestock auctioneer and Mt Barker agent Jarrad Hubbard.

THE sun finally came out at the 27th annual on-property Monte Verde ram sale despite the wet weather in the lead up at Kendenup.

