A FEW months ago, an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease in Indonesia sent shockwaves through Western Australia's agricultural sector.
While attention has somewhat faded, the preparedness level for such emergency animal diseases dominated the WA Pork Producers Association's recent industry day.
According to WA Pork Producers president Graeme Dent (pictured), pig farmers were "looking for reassurance everything was being done to keep biosecurity threats out of the State".
"Preventative action is at the forefront of our onfarm biosecurity activities, but extends to managing other risks farmers don't have control over," Mr Dent said.
A key concern raised was the risk posed by hobby farmers, who may not fully understand the risks of swill feeding or be aware they need to hold a property identification number.
The Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD) has engaged in programs to educate small land holders about prohibited pig feed, including advice on where to report unusual clinical signs in pigs.
Further education and awareness has been provided on social media, print media and in small landholder publications.
DPIRD has also been working with local government health officers to help identify properties with pigs and liaised with culturally and linguistically diverse communities to ensure there is a good understanding of prohibited pig feed.
Corrigin farmer Linton Batt said a quick scan of online buy and sell platforms showed at least 10 listings, which advertised for small numbers of pigs.
Mr Batt said at least one of the advertisements promoted feeding scraps to pigs, which could include prohibited feed.
"Industry supports small landholders, but in light of current disease risks it is important livestock owners understand their obligations and are compliant," Mr Batt said.
"Perhaps they aren't linked into the information channels larger producers and owners use."
DPIRD animal disease co-ordinator Bruce Mullan reassured producers that the WA government was "well-prepared" should a biosecurity risk reach Australia's shores.
He said the State had been preparing for such emergency diseases going back as far as Exercise Appollo in 2016 and that a wide range of communication and consultation groups were in place to make sure information was disseminated.
"The State emergency management group and WA police have been briefed and are ready to assist should the need arise," Dr Mullan said.
Another topic of discussion was the severe labour shortages which have crippled much of the meat processing sector.
As a result, the pork industry is suffering from severe capacity constraints.
Linley Valley Pork manager Peter Spackman said the shortages were having an affect on new products being launched to the market.
He said although advantages had been taken of the Pacific Australian Labour Mobility scheme - with about 70 recruits now working onsite - the skills in short supply are not available through the program.
"We have a significant capital works program underway and plan to increase automation in some of our operations," Mr Spackman said.
"This will relieve the workforce demand, but unfortunately it is not a short-term solution and labour shortages will continue to have an impact for the foreseeable future."
Beyond biosecurity threats and labour shortages, producers learned about the new three-year Internet of Things tags and machine learning project - aiming to deliver world class animal health and welfare in commercial piggeries - and carbon trading market opportunities.
