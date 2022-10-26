Methane-busting supplement turning into a game-changer

FROM land to laboratory, a Mullewa farmer's son has helped replicate a methane-busting bioactive and pave the way for low-emission cattle.
In 2021, David Messina co-founded WA climate technology company Rumin8 to develop a next generation, synthetic bromoform-based feed supplement for both feedlot and grazing animals.
Bromoform is found in native red seaweed, asparagopsis, and can prevent the formation of methane in the cow's gut during digestion.
Already the lowest dosage of Rumin8's additive has been shown to practically eliminate the powerful greenhouse gas by more than 95 per cent, and up to total elimination in some instances.
Rumin8 was started, after a chance conversation between Mr Messina and scientist Stewart Washer with the burning question: "What can we do to help farmers with carbon challenges?"
Immediately the pair turned to asparagopsis, however they believed domesticating a wild product would play some challenges in growing, harvesting and drying.
So they took a sideways step onto the path of pharmaceutics, drawing on research and the knowledge of Dr Washer's and the other co-founders' expertise in the field.
"From the data we were seeing, asparagopsis was like an off-switch for methane," Mr Messina said.
"What became very obvious was if it worked, it would have the single biggest impact on agriculture in the next 10 years.
"Instead of harvesting from the marine system, we decided to manufacture and transform the bromoform into a scalable, stable feed supplement in a laboratory."
Rumin8 developed a climate friendly supplement using synthetic bromoform in powder, water and oil.
It works by interrupting the biological pathways that produce methane in the rumen and instead converts it into increased energy for the animal.
A slow-release bolus - in large pill form - has also been tested with the bromoform carrying over 14 days once dosed.
This could prove a game-changer for northern and southern rangeland pastoralists, who often often only see their livestock once a year at muster.
The pharmaceutical breakthrough could not come at a better time for livestock producers given Australia is set to pledge its support to reduce global emissions by 30pc by 2030.
Last week, New Zealand proposed a controversial world-first 'burp tax' to be introduced in 2025.
Mr Messina said Rumin8's objective was to not only help farmers solve the problem, but make them part of the solution.
At the same time, he said it was important the product was easy-to-use, affordable and adaptable.
"Our pharmaceutical approach produces the precise amount everytime, meaning our results are consistent," he said.
"We can scale up to millions and millions of doses very quickly."
So what has the trials involved?
Throughout 2021-222 year, Rumin8 - in partnership with The University of Western Australia (UWA) - tested the replicated bromoform product on fresh sheep rumen fluid with a living microbiome, and then validated results in cattle.
More than 1000 samples were run through the trial, with 10 types of formulations covered and up to 14 dose rates per product.
Rumin8 chief technology officer Silke Jacques said formulations were tested repeatedly in the laboratory before they hit the field.
"Once they get the tick of approval they are pushed through the lab trials," Ms Jacques said.
"It is a quick, 24-hour method, which can help us realise whether or not the formulation is effective in reducing methane and has any potential negative effect.
"What we do then is look at the dose response code, so we understand how our product reacts with increment dose.
"When we are happy with that, the top candidate is moved onto the longer term trials in the lab."
MORE STORIES:
Such rumen simulation trials are conducted over a 21-day period and test every health barometer of the fluid.
Rumen extracted from livestock is used to replicate how it would react in an actual animal.
Trials have shown there is up to 100pc methane reduction, which is sustained over 14 days, with no negative health impacts.
Complete elimination has also been found in live animals, with an average 80pc reduction - on a controlled diet - in 10 days.
Best candidates then need to pass 21-day palatability and preference tests in a mixed cattle herd at Murdoch University.
"We are looking at voluntary feed intake and videoing animal behaviour, which is a really good feedback loop to our cameras," Dr Jacques said.
"As we are pharma-based, we can very quickly change what we are doing in case they don't want to eat it.
"There's no point having a product if this is the case."
In such trials, a laser methane mini has been used to - as the name suggests - measure methane in cows.
The device was originally used in the mining industry to detect leaks from a distance.
It is based on infrared absorption spectroscopy and works by pointing the laser beam on the cow's nostril.
"The laser only interacts with methane and as such can measure the methane concentration emitted from that point," Dr Jacques said.
"It can be Bluetooth connected to my phone, so I take measurements, link it to a picture of the cow and have GPS data and exact timing of repeat measurements.
"Such measurements can be made every 0.1 to 0.15 seconds and as such you get a repeat measure, a maximum and an average value of methane emitted by that cow."
The laser is used before, during and after treatment periods and at the same time of day from an equal distance.
This is because methane fluctuates and depends on when and what the animal is fed.
"Currently, there are no methane measuring methodologies available in WA for larger ruminants (cows)," Dr Jacques said.
"So the laser has been a great way to establish data collection in the field when lacking the more elaborate set-ups such as methane chambers."
From the palatability and preference tests, successful formulants are pushed into large scale dairy and beef trials.
These are conducted anywhere between 30 to 180 days.
Rumin8 has also crossed the ditch to run trials in New Zealand and Brazil, with its sights also set on the United States in 2023.
Large scale farmers trials should be underway by mid-2023, as the company expects to have a pilot plant producing 25,000 doses of the methane-busting bromoform a day.
From there, the goal is to open a commercial scale plant and manufacture millions of doses for farmers to add into their existing feeding programs.
Mr Messina said, in a potential world first, the product had recently been incorporated into pellets.
He said Rumin8 had also been testing a slow-release formulation with a single dose carrying over 14 days once dosed.
It is hoped the slow release formulation will work with a bolus and offered a solution for the northern and southern rangeland pastoralists, who often only see their livestock once a year at muster.
"The flexibility of coming from a bioactive from apharma-grade product is you can just add it into a carrier," Mr Messina said.
"For example, pellets for a feed mixing company or a grower with the water-based product."
Additionally, technology has emerged which would allow farmers to microdose and manage water soluble formulations in drinking systems remotely.
More information: Go to rumin8.com
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.