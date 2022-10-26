Farm Weekly

Methane-busting supplement turning into a game-changer

By Brooke Littlewood
October 26 2022 - 9:30am
Already the lowest dosage of Rumin8s additive has been shown to practically eliminate the powerful greenhouse gas methane by more than 95 per cent.

FROM land to laboratory, a Mullewa farmer's son has helped replicate a methane-busting bioactive and pave the way for low-emission cattle.

