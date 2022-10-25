IT is undeniable that the past few years have been immense for agriculture, with record-breaking harvests and strong commodity prices.
But are the new heights being achieved in agriculture just the result of another boom cycle?
A mixture of good seasons, low interest rates and sky-rocketing prices due to the Ukraine War?
Or, perhaps, is Western Australia in a new time of sustained prosperity for farmers?
At his lecture at The University of Western Australia, Victorian Mallee farmer and chairman of the Birchip Cropping Group Ian McClelland seems to think the latter was true.
He said over the past 20 years, the world of agriculture has revolutionised beyond recognition and productivity has drastically increased.
There has also been increased activity by investors in the farming industry, where previously the industry wasn't seen as a good investment by big corporations.
"We suddenly have investments by superannuation funds and big corporations - they are investing higher than they ever have in the history of agriculture," Mr McClelland said.
"I used to know a lot of financial counsellors that wouldn't invest in agriculture."
Mr McClelland believes farmers are in for a sustainable future due to a drastic increase in productivity - a result of increased understanding of the science of farming, farming technologies and farmer education.
He said one of the biggest changes in the past 20 years was the move from cultivating to no till - however said some farms making the change as long as 40 years ago.
As a result, soil has rapidly improved.
Mr McClelland said apart from stopping erosion, it also increased the organic matter in the soil which converted to nitrate or carbon in the soil.
He said this made the soil much better for the infiltration of water.
"You could say our soils have probably gotten a lot better over the period of time," Mr McClelland said.
"At our farm, for example, we have an area which is completely sodic and couldn't grow anything for quite some time.
"Now it's normal."
Every year, more technology becomes available to farmers, which enables them to completely monitor every aspect of the farm and ensure the farm is producing to its maximum capabilities.
Farmers are able to use satellite imagery and variable-rate technology to ensure farming is not a guess, instead using facts to back their judgement.
"Now you can essentially have a hundred paddocks within a paddock and you can find the differences between them," Mr McClelland said.
The precision of machinery has also improved over time, from GPS capabilities to headers with self-adjusting arms, to protein maps and yield maps from harvesters.
"We can now sow crops with precision because we know exactly where the seed is and we can do it on time because we've got scale," he said.
Mr McClelland said timing was no longer a farmers biggest worry, as before the farming technology boom farmers couldn't harvest or seed fast enough because the machinery wouldn't allow them to.
"But all that has changed," he said.
The productivity increases from technology aren't just limited to machinery, it also includes herbicide innovations and crop variations.
Mr McClelland believes the good results WA was seeing would remain a constant due to farmers becoming more educated.
The Birchip Cropping Group, which Mr McClelland works for, spends about 30 per cent of their income on "extension" - trying to educate farmers on more efficient farming practices.
"Farmers now have consultants - every farm I know has three or four consultants," he said.
"I always believe that farmers need to know as much as a consultant so that they can make sure they are getting it right.
"I think the farmer today is much more switched on in relation to the science that is making agriculture a boom industry."
According to Mr McClelland, all those little things added together have improved yield potential and sustainability, creating a positive outlook for the years to come.
