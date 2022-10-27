WATCHING a cow have a pregnancy check-up for the first time warrants a lot of different reactions from school children - most of them nothing short of hilarious.
One child in particular held onto his hat and repeatedly turned around to yell "oh my god" and point at the ultrasound screen to make sure his peers were seeing what he was seeing.
Some were very squeamish and covered their eyes as Cattle Vet Services veterinarian Ian Bradshaw used his hand to check on the unborn calf.
Others (especially the teachers) were more concerned about their shoes, as the floor was covered in a mixture of mud and cow discharge.
This was only one of the brilliant activities that school children were able to participate in during the South West FoodBowl Agricultural Awareness Day.
Other activities included watching award-winning sheep dogs round up sheep with a few little whistles and the opportunity to milk a cow.
The South West FoodBowl began 10 years ago, originally as a dinner to celebrate the farming community.
It has since grown to not just include farmers, but also the general community so they can understand the different aspects of farming.
This year, due to growing demand from schools, the South West FoodBowl hosted two days for different schools from across the region.
South West FoodBowl chairwoman Barbara Dunnet was motivated to engage more students in the program to spread the awareness of farming careers.
"The key thing is that we know food security depends on having a workforce," Ms Dunnet said.
"If some of these kids don't take up agriculture for a career, they could be anything from athletes to a robotic engineer, but we're not going to have food on the table."
There are a range of different careers in agriculture, ranging from being an onfarm labourer to agronomists or farm-based engineers.
Ms Dunnet said this is what made agriculture exciting as there was such a varied and wide range of career options.
With the event, she hopes to give children just a taste of what was possible.
This year, the Food Bowl had five farms on board, along with stalls set up by key sponsors such as the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development and Harvey Beef.
The children were able to visit each farm, see different aspects of a real working farm and talk to beef experts and entomologists.
Ms Dunnet also hoped to deliver the message that they don't need to own a massive farm to be involved in agriculture.
Children could begin just by growing micro herbs in their backyard, or studying at university, and there wasn't necessarily a large start-up cost which is often associated with first-generation farming.
