Farm Weekly
Home/Rural Life

School children discover the world of agriculture at South West FoodBowl Agricultural Awareness Day

By Jasmine Peart
October 27 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cattle Vet Services veterinarian Ian Bradshaw checking on the unborn calf, while Kerrie Dunnet shows the children what to look for on the ultrasound screen.

WATCHING a cow have a pregnancy check-up for the first time warrants a lot of different reactions from school children - most of them nothing short of hilarious.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.