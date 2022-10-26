THE blame game over a funding shortfall for a radiation oncology unit at Geraldton continues, with local cancer patients having to make the trip to Perth to receive treatment.
Since the Federal government announced a $9 million investment for radiotherapy services to Geraldton in 2019, a funding shortfall of about $10m has existed, which neither the State nor Federal governments have agreed to meet.
The construction of a new radiation oncology facility at Geraldton Health campus formed part of the Federal government's commitment to provide $25.1m to support the implementation of the Western Australia Country Health Service (WACHS) cancer strategy.
A Department of Health and Aged Care spokesperson said under the project agreement - outlined in the Project Agreement for the Community Health and Hospitals Program Western Australian Initiatives, accessible from the Federal Financial Relations website - "costs above those originally agreed are to be met by the Western Australian government".
In parliament recently, the Nationals WA regional health spokesman Martin Aldridge recently called on the State government to match the Federal funding.
"It's a miserly claim for a government with a multi-billion-dollar budget surplus that they can't afford to support life-saving medical services in regional WA," Mr Aldridge said.
A spokesperson for Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson said the Geraldton radiation oncology project was an example of a "haphazard Liberal-National election commitment that does not meet the needs of WA".
"While in government, the Federal Liberal-National coalition promised this project to the people of the Mid West and Gascoyne, yet failed to properly fund or cost it," the spokesperson said.
"The McGowan Government wrote to the former Federal government twice requesting that they honour their commitment and provide the $10m funding shortfall required for this project and we continue to advocate for this funding."
WACHS runs the Mid West Cancer Centre, at the Geraldton Health Campus, while St John of God Hospital, Geraldton, provides a visiting private medical oncology outpatient service, a same day chemotherapy service and a visiting radiation oncology physician, who attends both public and private patients.
WACHS provides overnight accommodation for cancer patients receiving local treatment via a purpose-built accommodation complex at the Geraldton Health Campus, while patients requiring radiation treatment who travel to Perth can access support from the Patient Assisted Travel Scheme (PATS).
The State government also recently came under fire from State opposition leader Mia Davies over the delays in delivering the Albany Radiation Oncology centre.
Ms Davies said the people of Albany and the Great Southern had been waiting more than five years for the critical service to be delivered.
"Western Australians living in regional towns should not be forced to travel hundreds of kilometres to receive life-saving treatment, they deserve access to these services in their own communities," Ms Davies said.
The Health Minister's spokesperson said supply issues had resulted in about an 11-week delay, with the project to reach practical completion in early 2023 and patients to receive treatment early next year.
"This $13.1m investment will see a new specialised bunker, known as a Linac Suite, located at Albany Health Campus," the spokesperson said.
"This is an exciting project which will enable Great Southern patients undergoing cancer treatment to access care locally.
"It will give local residents access to specialists and technicians and give them the best possible support throughout their cancer treatment."
