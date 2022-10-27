Eastern weather events may help WA wool

FLOODS ripping up roads and damaging transport infrastructure in the main wool producing States of New South Wales and Victoria may help boost demand for WA wool in coming weeks.
That was the thinking last week at the Western Wool Centre (WWC), where sales volumes and prices increased for the second week in a row, with only 2.2 per cent of the 4261 Merino fleece bales put up for auction last week failing to find a buyer.
Sydney and Melbourne live wool auction centres also saw increased demand and rising prices, according to Australian Wool Exchange (AWEX) auction data, but the wool being sold there last week had generally already been delivered to city woolstores not far from ports, before the floods.
In coming weeks, Eastern States' woolgrowers and brokers may find the logistics of moving wool bales from regional NSW and Victorian woolsheds and depots into the cities to have them core tested and offered for sale in a timely manner, becomes extremely difficult, wool buyers at the WWC pointed out last week.
Unlike WA, where more wool is shorn during autumn, NSW and Victorian woolgrowers are just gearing up for their busiest time of year - spring shearing, when most wool is harvested in those two States.
So their new season's wool is likely to join a growing list of agricultural commodities competing for space on trucks and freight trains on what is left of the NSW and Victorian road and rail networks with, presumably, transport priority given to perishable commodities - which wool is not.
According to buyers at the WWC, "green wool" - unscourable wool rot discolouration caused by a combination of moisture, temperature and bacterial reaction at skin level - may become a problem with NSW and Victorian wools later in the season, but post-flood transport will be a more immediate problem.
They point out Chinese woollen mills cannot afford to wait to buy wool later in the season - wool bought at the WWC last week will likely arrive at its Chinese destination just before Christmas, with a minimum delivery time of about seven weeks.
However if there is a delay in having wool dumped - three bales compressed to the size of one and held by steel bands - at this end, a transit delay at Singapore in the middle - wool exported from Fremantle goes via Singapore where it is usually offloaded and reloaded onto more frequent shipping services to China - or a COVID-19 lockdown in China, delivery times could easily stretch to 10 or 11 weeks.
"If they (buyers supplying Chinese woollen mills) delay buying now, they risk running into China's spring festival (for delivery)," said contract buyer for Endeavour Wool Exports Steve Noa.
The spring festival celebrates the lunar new year arrival on Sunday, January 22, next year.
It is the grandest of the Chinese festivals and is celebrated with seven days of public holiday - most businesses will shut from Saturday, January 21, to Friday, January 27.
Like our Christmas, it is a time to catch up with family and many urban Chinese workers return to visit families in regional areas at this time, so unofficial celebrations often extend for a fortnight before most of the urban workforce returns and business as usual resumes.
Wool stockpiles held by Chinese mills - relatively small at the best of times - were depleted during the pandemic and have not been rebuilt.
So buyers must ensure they have sufficient wool on the water to arrive before the spring festival, so mills can restart as soon as their workforce returns.
Further complicating matters, buyers have to factor into their shipping time frame calculations, the annual three-week live wool auctions Christmas and new year recess, which is just seven weeks away.
They also have to ensure they have sufficient wool on the way to Chinese mills to cover that three-week live auctions recess period.
With some uncertainty about the range of wool types likely to be available in Melbourne and Sydney over the next few weeks, that has focussed attention on WA wools, buyers pointed out.
Also encouraging buyers to buy now rather than later at the WWC - even if it is just insurance against possible logistics problems in NSW and Victoria - is the fact export wool is quite cheap when paid for in US dollars, as most is.
An exchange rate of an Australian dollar being worth 63 cents US is taking the sting out of stocking up for Christmas and Chinese new year for export wool buyers.
The exchange rate and need to cover Christmas and new year holidays were the most likely reasons behind the WWC market turnaround a fortnight ago after four consecutive weeks of losses.
Not that buyers at the WWC last week would admit they believed the wool market had bottomed out and was on the rebound because of these factors, but plenty of nods and winks to a blind horse suggested that was what they actually thought.
Demand was firm across both trading days and remained firm right to the end.
"The market was very, very strong right to the end, which is a good sign, and there was a good spread of buyers too," said Dyson Jones Wool Marketing's State manager Peter Howie who pencilled the last wool catalogue of the week for auctioneer Lyndon Hosking.
"We had some good wools up this week too which helped."
AWEX technical controller Andrew Rickwood in his Weekly Wool Market report noted that "all Merino fleece types and descriptions posted gains in the rapidly rising market".
The Western Market Indicator added 62c for the week to finish at 1469c per kilogram clean, compared to the benchmark Eastern Market Indicator which climbed 51c to 1268c/kg in Australian currency, but in US currency added only 42c to US836c which put it US188c down on where it ended the same week - week 16 - last season, according to AWEX.
Individual WWC Merino fleece micron price guide increases across the week ranged from 93c (20 micron to 1474c/kg) to 63c (19 micron to 1611c/kg).
Merino cardings firmed 9c to 912c/kg.
Endeavour Wool Exports and Techwool Trading were the top two buyers at the WWC, with Meliwa third on the buyers' list the first day replaced by PJ Morris Wools on the second day.
On the strength of the rising market likely to continue at the WWC, this week's offering was expected to increase by 2322 bales to 8149 bales, which would be the largest WWC offering since week six this season.
The national wool offering is set to jump 7026 bales to 42,433.
