Demand for WA wool may be boosted by flooding in New South Wales and Victoria

By Mal Gill
October 27 2022 - 10:00pm
Eastern weather events may help WA wool

FLOODS ripping up roads and damaging transport infrastructure in the main wool producing States of New South Wales and Victoria may help boost demand for WA wool in coming weeks.

