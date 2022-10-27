HARVEST may have officially started a month ago, but deliveries have only been trickling into the system since with just 196,639 million tonnes delivered as of Monday morning.
That included 116,361t in the Geraldton port zone, 41,543t in Kwinana North, 4995t in Kwinana South, 32,794t in Esperance and 946t in Albany.
In addition to the 100 network sites, CBH has also made plans to safely open more than 13 non-network sites, or surge sites, to help receive and store this year's crop.
Chief operations officer Mick Daw said those plans were being progressed based on information from grower estimates.
Currently non-network sites include Pithara, Wubin, Wialki, Nembudding, Nungarin, Burracoppin and Holleton in Kwinana North, Ainsworth, Bullaring and Dudinin in Kwinana South, as well as Woodanilling, East Hyden, Kalgarin in Albany.
That is not the final list and sites may be added or changed during the harvest.
Mr Daw said CBH had also secured approvals from local shires to extend last year's 2.4mt of temporary storage for this harvest
"In addition, we have also successfully secured development approvals for 2.3mt of planned temporary storage across 37 sites, bringing a total of 4.7mt of additional temporary storage that has been delivered across the network in two years," Mr Daw said.
"Contractors have been mobilised to 17 of the 37 sites, with work at Koorda, Mount Walker and Narrakine already nearing completion."
On top of the temporary storage sites, the three major upgrades at Cadoux, Shark Lake and Dumbleyung sites will be completed for harvest and will add an additional 300,000t of permanent storage between the three sites.
