Harvest yet to fully ramp up across WA with just under 200,000t delivered to CBH so far

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
October 27 2022 - 11:00pm
More than half of the grain delivered to the CBH network this season has been in the Geraldton zone.

HARVEST may have officially started a month ago, but deliveries have only been trickling into the system since with just 196,639 million tonnes delivered as of Monday morning.

