Liebe Group's 2023 Main Trial Site to be located at Jibberding

October 28 2022 - 3:00am
Site host Boyd Carter (left) with R&D committee members Dylan Hirsch, Juniper Kiss and Steve Sawyer, discussing the 2023 Main Trial Site at Jibberding.

THE Liebe Group is excited to announce next season's Main Trial Site will be located on the property of Boyd Carter and his family at Jibberding.

