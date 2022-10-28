THE Liebe Group is excited to announce next season's Main Trial Site will be located on the property of Boyd Carter and his family at Jibberding.
This will be the 26th annual site since the group's inception in 1997.
The Main Trial Site is a local hub of trials and small scale demonstrations that is hosted by a different farming enterprise each year.
This enables changes in soil types, climate, weed burdens and other agronomic issues to be highlighted depending on the location.
Research partners and industry come together to place their independent trials on this site that have been approved by Liebe's Research and Development Committee.
MORE STORIES:
This ensures that the research conducted remains relevant, timely and innovative, and above all, driven by grower priorities.
Boyd's father Keith hosted the site 20 years ago just up the hill from where the 2023 site will be situated.
It is great to see the next generation of farmers taking on these opportunities to participate in research firsthand.
More information on the site will be released via the Liebe Group website in early 2023 once post-harvest soil sampling is conducted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.