China's return drives down fertiliser pricing

NITROGEN, phosphate and potash prices have all started to come off recent highs, due in large part to China returning to the market, according to CSBP.
China's return to the international urea market has had an impact on global urea prices and the presence of Chinese suppliers in the Indian tenders has reduced other suppliers' ability to push prices higher.
A CSBP spokesperson said China and Europe were the highest cost marginal producers, with one of the two typically setting the global urea price.
"Although European urea is still largely unaffordable due to high gas prices and restrictions on supply, we're now seeing the most normal market we've seen since 2021, due to China's return," the spokesperson said.
The last Indian tender from September only managed to capture 874,000 tonnes, which was less than the expected one million tonnes and they have come back quickly to the market looking for a further 1-1.5mt.
At the same time, Pakistan is looking for 300,000t of urea which will be supplied through November and into December.
Supply is expected from the Middle East and Southeast Asia, with China expected to bid for about 200,000t.
"There is also talk of supply from Russia out of the Black Sea," the spokesperson said.
MORE STORIES:
Phosphate prices took off in October last year when first China, in order to protect domestic supply, and then Russia, which was forced out for invading Ukraine, withdrew from the international markets.
With that, international suppliers with no competition pushed prices to levels not seen since the global financial crisis in 2008.
The spokesperson said over the past few months both Russia and China had begun exporting again and the change in supply had seen prices progressively fall away.
"The few purchasers that need to buy at this time of year in Pakistan, India and South East Asia have responded by buying piecemeal rather than in large volumes, hoping when they have to commit large volumes the market will be lower," it said.
"The rate of decline slowed in September and the spreads between different markets blew out making it difficult to understand exactly where the market is going."
The high prices asked for Muriate of Potash over the past six months have resulted in significant demand destruction.
From the start of August, prices have come off with producers wanting to see more demand return to the market.
"Import programs for next year have been set at lower levels that don't reflect the current lower prices," the spokesperson said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.