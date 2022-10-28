Farm Weekly
Anderson on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup sets $52,000 record

By Jodie Rintoul
October 28 2022 - 9:30am
Prices hit a season high $52,000 at last weeks Anderson on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup when this ram sold to the Aloeburn Poll Merino stud, Boree Creek, New South Wales. With the ram were Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby (left), Aloeburn principals Andrew, Jodie and Tom Green, Anderson principal Lynley Anderson, Nutrien Livestock auctioneer Michael Altus and Nutrien Livestock, Kojonup, agent Troy Hornby.

THE Anderson on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup last week may have been the last Merino ram sale for the season, however it certainly wasn't the least, with buyers pushing prices to a season high $52,000.

