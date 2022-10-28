THE Anderson on-property Poll Merino ram sale at Kojonup last week may have been the last Merino ram sale for the season, however it certainly wasn't the least, with buyers pushing prices to a season high $52,000.
With strong buying support right through, from not only local producers but also many further afield in the Eastern States, it ensured the Merino selling season finished on a very strong note.
Not only was the sale's $52,000 top price the highest recorded for a Merino ram this year in WA, but the sale average of $3101 was the best for an on-property Merino sale this season as well.
With the stud well-known for breeding plain-bodied, low maintenance, fertile, fast-growing Poll Merinos with exceptionally high worm resistance, good carcase traits, as well as fine white wools, backed with more than 15 years of MerinoSelect Australian Sheep Breeding Values (ASBVs), saw buyers out in force to secure the increased offering of 189 rams presented by the Anderson family.
This year's sale team of July/August-drop, paddock-raised rams had an average Dual Purpose Plus (DP+) index of 200, which is in the top five per cent on MerinoSelect.
The team average for weaning rate (WR) 0.3 is in the top 1pc, while its post weaning weight (PWWT) 8.5, yearling weight (YWT) 11.1 and litter size (LS) 0.22 is in the top 5pc and its averages for yearling eye muscle depth (YEDM) 2.4, yearling fat (YFAT) 1.4, yearling worm egg count (YWEC) -54.7, yearling scrotal circumference (YSC) 3.4 and conception (CON) 0.05 are in the top 10pc.
The strong competition from not only the 34 registered buyers in the shed but also the 14 active online bidders on AuctionsPlus, logged in from Victoria, New South Wales, South Australia, Tasmania and locally, ensured the Nutrien Livestock selling team, led by auctioneer Michael Altus, had no trouble finding new homes for the majority of the 189 Poll Merino rams offered.
When Mr Altus clapped down the final ram on offer, 178 of the 189 rams offered had been sold under the hammer for a gross of $552,000 and an average of $3101, which was back $861 on last year.
The stud's clearance rate was further improved post sale with the 11 passed in rams all selling by day's end.
In comparison, in last year's sale the Anderson family offered and sold 174 rams to a top of $26,000 and an average of $3961.
Nutrien Livestock Breeding representative Mitchell Crosby said it was another impressive sale for the Anderson family.
"It was a good strong sale from start to finish despite the average being back on last year," Mr Crosby said.
"With the average being back it allowed buyers to fill their orders at their respective budgets which isn't a bad thing.
"Like past sales we again saw demand from all parts of Australia, the Eastern States' support in both the shed and on AuctionsPlus, plus strong local enquiry contributed to the success of the sale.
"The final sale result was a testament to the Anderson family's breeding objectives and the effort they go to in terms of collecting all the data for the ASBVs."
The tone for the sale was set early with the first half of the catalogue of (95 rams) averaging $4126, which was helped along by not only the top-priced ram making $52,000 but another two selling at $14,500 and $14,000.
The $52,000 top price was achieved midway through the sale when Mr Altus offered up a white woolled, well put together ram with an impressive set of numbers in lot 91.
Mr Altus took an opening bid of $2000 on the ram and in the blink of the eye with interest from a number of prospective buyers the prices had passed $20,000 and was sky-rocketing upwards very quickly.
Eventually it became a battle between two NSW buyers who had made the trip across for the sale and they went blow-for-blow in an attempt to secure the ram for their respective studs.
In the end it was Andrew, Jodie and Tom Green, Aloeburn Poll Merino stud, Boree Creek, NSW, that came out the winners, landing the final bid at $52,000 to set not only a season high price for Merino sales in WA this year but also a record price for the Anderson stud.
Ms Green said it was their first time buying out of the sale but they had used semen from the Anderson stud recently as it had similar breeding objectives and goals to their stud.
"We used semen from 190590 in our February 2021 joining and were happy with the results so we decided to come across to the sale and buy a ram with a similar bloodline," Ms Green said.
"It was important for us to come over and look at the rams in the flesh before outlying a large amount of money on a sire as we are very particular about the skin type and structure of our sheep.
"We want a wrinkle free skin type and a very plain body to maintain all the traits we focus on and because we have been mules and jet free since 2006."
Prior to getting to the sale, the Greens did a lot of research and shortlisted a couple of rams based on their indexes and bloodlines and lot 91 was one of the rams on the list.
Not only did the double Polled (PP), single born and raised ram, by Anderson 160729, display a good structure and quality long-stapled, bright wool, it had the ASBVs to match.
It ranked in the top 1pc for PWWT (10.6), YWT (14.2) and the DP+ index (220), as well as top 5pc for YWEC (-68), yearling fibre diameter co-efficient of variation (YFDCV) (-2.7), yearling staple strength (YSS) (5.8), WR (0.25) and dag (LDAG) (-0.53).
It is also in the top 10pc for YEMD (2.6), YFAT (1.6), yearling staple length (YSL) (17.6), CON (0.05), LS (0.21) and maternal behaviour score (MBS) (-0.41).
Ms Green said in the end they went with this ram as it had the bloodline, style and traits they really wanted.
"We decided instead of getting a 590 son we would get a son by its sire 160729 as we had kept a number of 590 sons as stud sires from our AI-program and this ram ended up ticking all the boxes for the traits we look for," Ms Green said.
"He had the high fertility and lamb survival traits which we place strong emphasis on in our breeding program as we believe they are the main profit drivers to increase the productivity of our business.
"In addition to this he had good fat, muscle and growth ASBVs that we wanted along with a negative fibre diameter ASBV which was also important.
"He also has a stunning bright, long-stapled wool which has the ability to handle plenty of weather and good clean fleece weight and staple length figures."
Ms Green said they believed the ram would fit in well with their breeding program.
"We think this ram with its tremendous growth, muscle and fat traits will cross really well with our very plain, long-stapled, wrinkle free white woolled animals to produce a top animal.
"We are passionate about breeding sheep suited to our environment and Australian conditions and we believe this ram will add another piece in the puzzle to do that."
Along with the top-priced ram, the Greens secured a second ram at $3750 which ranks in the top 1pc for YEMD (4.0), YFAT (2.5), YFDCV (-3.0), WR (0.36), LS (0.28) and the DP+ index (217).
The Greens run 700 stud ewes alongside a flock of 7000 commercial ewes and have been shearing every six months since 2014.
Losing bidders on the top-priced ram was the Edwards family, GullenGamble stud, Walmer, NSW.
The second top price was $14,500 bid by Mr Crosby, who was taking buying instructions over the phone from the Stendell family, RJ & DL Stendell, Brewarrina, NSW, for the 17th ram offered.
The PP ram, which is by Anderson 180633, ranks in the top 1pc for PWWT (10.4) and YWT (13.8) plus top 5pc for YEMD (2.9), YFAT (2.1) and CON (0.06).
It is also in the top 10pc for YWEC, YSL, WR and DP+ index.
Buyer Richard Stendell said he picked the ram out based on its good set of ASBVs and from pictures and videos he had seen on AuctionsPlus.
"He has a good set of ASBVs overall especially for growth, fat, muscle, clean fleece weight and staple length," Mr Stendell said.
"We think he is the complete package."
The Stendells will use the ram in a nucleus flock of ewes to breed rams for their own use in their 3000-head ewe flock.
The third highest price was $14,000 for a twin born and single raised son of Anderson 190590.
Bidding opened at $8000 on the PP ram and rose quickly past the five figure mark as two buyers on AuctionsPlus from Victoria and South Australia went bid for bid.
In the end it was the Victorian bidder that secured the ram at $14,000.
This ram ranks in the top 1pc for YFDCV, LDAG, LS, MBS and the DP+ index as well as top 5pc for YEMD, YFAT, YWEC, YSL, WR and CON.
There were also a number of other buyers to purchase strongly at the top end of the market and these included the Wiese family, RL & CM Wiese, Narrogin, who purchased rams at $8000 and $7500.
Their $8000 purchase was an Anderson 180633 son which ranks in the top 1pc for YWT and the DP+ index, while their $7500 purchase is by Anderson 160729 and ranks in the top 1pc for PWWT, YWT and the DP+ index.
Also going to $8000 was BM & RP Hilder, South Australia, who also bid over the phone with Mr Crosby relaying their bids.
The Hilders' selection was by Anderson 160390 and ranks in the top 1pc for PWWT, YWT, WR, LS and the DP+ index.
AWN Livestock, Esperance representative Tony Douglass and Cherylton Farms, Kojonup, were others to operate in this price range.
Mr Douglass secured four rams at an average of $3938 and to a top of $7500 paid for the first ram offered that ranks in the top 1pc for YEMD, YFDCV, WR, CON and MBS.
Cherylton Farms purchased two rams at an average of $5125 and to a top of $6750 for a sire that is in the top 1pc for WR, LDAG, LS and the DP+ index.
But it wasn't only these top-priced buyers which contributed to the sale's success, there were also a number of volume buyers operating in the shed which had an impact on the final result.
The most influential of these volume buyers were return buyers John and Jack South, Knack Pty Ltd, Darkan, who purchased 37 rams to top of $4500 three times and an average of $2669.
Jack South said they were chasing rams which had good PWWT and YWEC figures as well as good fleece weight.
"We have purchased at the Andersons for many years now as the rams live up to their credentials," Mr South said.
"They have good performance when it comes to growth, wool cut and they also have good worm egg counts."
This season the Souths will increase the number of ewes they join to Poll Merino rams to 5000 head.
The next bigger buyers in terms of numbers were two past buyers, the Warburton family, EM & RG Warburton, Wandering, purchased 22 rams all at $1000, while 1080 Farming, Katanning, purchased a dozen to a top of $2000 twice and an average of $1396.
There were two other buyers in the shed to purchase double figure teams and they both averaged more than $3000 for their selections.
Fourth year buyers the Bigwood family, Benachie Pty Ltd, Frankland River, who will join 3000 ewes to Poll Merinos this season, purchased 10 rams to a top of $4500 and an average of $3325.
Rowan Bigwood said they were chasing rams with DP+ indexes of more than 190.
"We also wanted rams with good dag score and breech wrinkle figures as we have been a non-mulesed flock for 10 years," Mr Bigwood said.
Matching the Bigwoods in the numbers stakes was Rory Blandford, PR & S Blandford, Meerlieu, Victoria, who has been buying from the stud since 2013.
Mr Blanford worked his way through the catalogue and finished with a team of 10 at an average of $3225 and to a top of $5000.
Not only was the buying support strong in the shed but there was plenty of activity on the AuctionsPlus platform.
Along with the $14,000 third top-priced ram there were another 33 rams sell through the platform to 11 other buyers based in Victoria, South Australia, Tasmania and WA for between $1000 and $5750.
