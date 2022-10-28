WM & CM Robertson, Boyup Brook, was the sales most prominent buyer of the Blackwood SheepMaster sheep with 13 rams costing to $6800 and average $4223 and 75 1.5-year-old and mature age ewes costing to $435 and average $337. With some of the ewes during loading were Elders Kojonup agent Jamie Hart (left), Blackwood SheepMaster connections Phil, Ginette, Rachel and Heidi Corker, Martin and Colleen (right) Bleechmore and buyers Wayde and Emma Robertson and their daughter Florence.