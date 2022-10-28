Farm Weekly
Blackwood SheepMaster ram sells to $8600 at inaugural combined ram sale with Thompson family's Venturon Livestock

By Kane Chatfield
October 28 2022 - 11:00pm
With the $8600 top-priced Blackwood SheepMaster ram at the inaugural Venturon Livestock and Blackwood SheepMaster combined ram and ewe sale on-property at Boyup Brook last week were Aaron Pontifex (left), representing top-priced ram buyer sponsor Kojonup Feeds with $1000 worth of stockfeed, Elders Kojonup agent Jamie Hart, Blackwood stud co-principal Phil Corker, Boyup Brook, buyer Elders Boyup Brook agent Peter Forrest and Elders stud stock auctioneer James Culleton.

VENTURON Livestock and Blackwood SheepMaster ticked a significant box last week with successful results at their inaugural combined ram and ewe sale.

