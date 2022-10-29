THE Bandeeka Simmental stud, Elgin, was the standout performer in the stud beef cattle judging ring at this year's Brunswick Show.
Bandeeka stud principals Tony and Loreen Kitchen not only collected the four interbreed ribbons up for grabs, but they also placed first in the Beef Classic which carried $500 prize money thanks to sponsor Harvey Beef.
Judges for the day Scott Myers and Tim Woodham, both from Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, were high in their praise of the entries paraded before them, often saying with several breeds that "the breed is in good hands in Western Australia".
Mobility and softness, along with strength of spine was a common description of their placements, while udder and femininity with wedge shape a requirement in the females judged.
The junior interbreed female title went to Bandeeka Saskia which was also sashed the junior champion Simmental female exhibit in front of its stablemate Bandeeka Sasha.
The judges said Bandeeka Saskia was as big as they wanted with spring of rib, while Bandeeka Sasha was sound with great spine.
Taking home the senior interbreed female title was Bandeeka Nimmy which was also sashed the grand champion and senior champion Simmental female.
Nimmy appealed to the judges with its balance and spring of rib.
Bandeeka's grand champion and senior champion Simmental bull Bandeeka Rooster was sashed the senior interbreed beef bull of the show and it took the ribbon due to its mobility along with its softness and depth.
The junior interbreed beef bull ribbon went to Bandeeka Sensation which was sashed the junior champion Simmental bull ahead of Bradford Missile exhibited by Asher Goddard, Orange Springs.
In the Charolais section the grand champion and senior champion female ribbons were awarded to Elgin Park Lorenza R2E, exhibited by the Quilty family's Elgin Park stud, Elgin.
The judges gave Lorenza the nod due to its spring of rib and strength of spine.
The reserve senior champion female was Brookside Stardust from the Brookside stud, Dardanup.
The grand champion and senior champion Charolais bull, Copplestone Primetime was exhibited by Peter and Judy Milton's Copplestone stud, Dardanup.
Venturon Livestock cleaned up in the junior Charolais champion awards.
It exhibited both the junior champion and reserve junior champion Charolais female with Venturon Hillary and Venturon Starstruck respectively, while its bull Venturon Showboy was sashed the junior champion Charolais bull.
The reserve junior champion Charolais bull was Bardoo Manhatten exhibited by the Bell family's Bardoo stud, Elgin.
Thomas Spencer, Spencer Hereford stud, paraded two 19-month-old females with Spencer Silver Queen S1 sashed the junior champion Hereford female and Spencer Silver Queen S2 the reserve champion.
Red Rock Angus, Ludlow, exhibited both the grand champion Red Angus bull and female.
The stud's junior champion Red Angus bull, Red Rock Steiger was sashed the grand champion Red Angus bull while Red Rock Sequin was sashed the grand champion and junior champion Red Angus female.
The reserve junior champion Red Angus female was exhibited by the Bandeeka stud while the Red Rock stud exhibited the reserve junior champion Red Angus bull.
The grand champion and junior champion Angus female was Little Meadows Edwina S14 exhibited by the Golding family's Little Meadows Angus stud, Dardanup, while the reserve junior champion Angus female was Venturon Stella S156 from the Venturon Livestock stud.
A cow and calf unit from the Little Meadows stud was sashed the senior champion Angus female in front of a cow from the Venturon Livestock stud.
Venturon Livestock also exhibited the grand champion and junior champion Angus bull.
