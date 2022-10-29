Farm Weekly
Bandeeka Simmentals, Elgin, dominate the stud beef cattle judging at the Brunswick Show

By Rob Francis
October 29 2022 - 3:00am
The junior champion and reserve junior champion Simmental females were exhibited by the Bandeeka stud, Elgin. Sarsha Wetherell (left) paraded the champion, Bandeeka Saskia, which went on to be sashed the interbreed junior champion female while stud co-principal Loreen Kitchen paraded the reserve champion Bandeeka Sasha.

THE Bandeeka Simmental stud, Elgin, was the standout performer in the stud beef cattle judging ring at this year's Brunswick Show.

