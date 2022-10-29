Farm Weekly
Esperance Show dinner hosted by EDAS president Graham Cooper and wife Lauren

By Wendy Gould
October 29 2022 - 12:00am
ESPERANCE and Districts Agricultural Society (EDAS) president Graham Cooper, along with his wife Lauren, hosted a special dinner on day one to commemorate the society's massive achievement of holding its 70th annual Esperance Show recently.

