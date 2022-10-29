ESPERANCE and Districts Agricultural Society (EDAS) president Graham Cooper, along with his wife Lauren, hosted a special dinner on day one to commemorate the society's massive achievement of holding its 70th annual Esperance Show recently.
The event incorporated the official opening of the show by Royal Agricultural Society of WA councillor Harold Sealy, gave thanks to EDAS patrons and sponsors and paid tribute to the many volunteer show committee members and others whose efforts help bring the show to fruition each year.
Much to his surprise, at one point Mr Cooper became the one receiving rather than giving thanks, when he was presented with a special service award by immediate past president Ewin Stewart, recognising his 35 years as a committee member, including 10 as president and 23 as vice-president.
