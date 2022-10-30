IT has been two years since Grains Australia was established by the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC), with the aim of consolidating a range of critical industry good functions for the grains sector.
Since then, dynamics in the marketplace have changed significantly and international markets and supply chain logistics have continued to be volatile and challenging.
On top of that, inaugural chief executive officer Jonathan Wilson resigned from his role on short notice in January, after just over a year in the position.
Despite all of that, Grains Australia has made significant progress on its goals and has a new strategic plan in place to take the organisation through to 2025.
Having taken on the role of interim CEO at the start of the year, Andrew Young said the focus had been establishing a strong culture and setting the new entity's strategic direction.
"We set goals including improving or maintaining access to high value markets, ensuring effective delivery of core business and technical functions and supporting effective decision-making by the grains industry and its customers," Mr Young said.
"All of which I'm pleased to say we are achieving and will continue to focus on in the coming 12 months."
This year, Grains Australia integrated several trade and market access functions, participated in more than 20 industry events and engaged with stakeholders across the supply chain and government.
Operating as a function of Grains Australia, the Grains Industry Market Access Forum (GIMAF) continues to unite peak industry bodies and other contributors in the grains, seed and fodder sectors.
It has also funded and overseen the National Working Party on Grain Protection (NWPGP) to co-ordinate and provide industry views to the Australian Government on chemicals that are in use for grains and associated products, as they relate to market access domestically and for exported commodities.
Trade and market access general manager John Ackerman said throughout 2022, Grains Australia had engaged with stakeholders across the supply chain, industry organisations and government to get feedback on key priorities.
"This process of stakeholder consultation has been incredibly valuable and means Grains Australia understands what stakeholders need from us and how they want our Trade and Market Access function to operate moving forward," Dr Ackerman said.
"Priorities for the coming 12 months include continuing to support a co-ordinated approach to the maintenance and improvement of current markets and new market access and increasing collaboration across the grain supply chain including improved consultative, advisory and communication structures.
"We are also looking forward to greater engagement and communication with end-users regarding the Australian industry's essential features, including its safe products, responsible production practices and sustainability credentials."
Over the past 18 months, Grains Australia has officially transitioned Wheat Quality Australia into Grains Australia and the critical work of wheat classification has continued with the 2022/23 Wheat Variety Master List announced in August.
In May, the organisation officially merged with Barley Australia and took responsibility for the technical functions associated with barley varietal classification, trade and market access and information and education on behalf of the Australian barley industry.
"Barley Australia's board members became the new Grains Australia Barley Council, to ensure ongoing oversight and continued delivery of key services to industry," Mr Young said.
"A grower representative was then appointed in September to ensure diversity of experience and geography among the Council members."
In July, following an open expression of interest process which considered applicants' skills, knowledge and experience, the Grains Australia Wheat Council was created.
Its representatives include wheat growers, grain traders, processors and handlers and quality and technical experts.
"These commodity councils are an essential element of industry input into Grains Australia, providing advice to the board and executive to guide our strategic direction consistent with delivery of key outcomes," Mr Young said.
MORE STORIES:
The next priority is establishing a national oat classification system which has commenced as part of a phased approach, working closely with key industry stakeholders, with the initiative to be guided and supported by the Oat Council which was announced this month.
Grains Australia is also working with Pulse Australia on development of an industry-first pulse classification system which would provide an opportunity to improve consistency and create Australian branded pulse classes to support market differentiation.
Classification general manager Megan Sheehy said there were extensive opportunities the Grains Australia operating model provided for sharing knowledge across commodities.
"Classification delivers value to growers and the market by providing Australian commodities with the chance to compete on the global stage, with leading varieties that are fit for purpose and add value to the whole grains industry supply chain," Dr Sheehy said.
"We look forward to continuing our critical work on building a solid framework for market-oriented classification systems that work for all grain commodities and are understood and supported across the value chain."
Last week, Elham Saeedabadian was appointed to the newly-established role of classification and technical manager wheat.
She brings significant technical expertise to the organisation having worked in the wheat industry in technical and research roles, including most recently at InterGrain and before that at the Australian Grains Export Innovation Centre (AEGIC).
"Elham is an experienced food scientist with an excellent understanding of quality testing methods and a strong background in planning and project delivery," Dr Sheehy said.
"As well as working closely with industry and our broader classification team, Elham will be a vital link between the technical functions of wheat classification and the Grains Australia Wheat Council."
In her role, Ms Saeedabadian will manage the functions, operations, technical aspects, promotion and development of the wheat classification program.
With Mr Young only ever set to be in the role temporarily, a new CEO was announced in August with Richard Simonaitis set to commence in the job on Tuesday, November 1.
Mr Simonaitis brings significant industry experience to the organisation, having worked in senior management roles in the grain industry and in export focused commodity industries, most recently leading AEGIC.
"His in-depth knowledge of the industry and its participants mean he is well-equipped to take Grains Australia to the next level of value delivery," said chairman Terry Enright.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.