Comment: why the CBH board needs to tread carefully

Lake Grace grower Allan Marshall explains why the CBH board needs to tread carefully

By Allan Marshall, Lake Grace Grower
October 31 2022 - 3:00am
THE origins of co-operatives in Western Australia are rich in the need for farmers to assume control of their own destinies.

