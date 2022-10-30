Farm Weekly

WA food and beverage businesses travel to Paris for the world's largest food exhibition

By Bree Swift
October 30 2022 - 11:00pm
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said WA had a strong biosecurity system and sustainable production practices are in place.

TO capitalise on potential opportunities from the anticipated Australian-European and impending Australia-United Kingdom free trade agreements (FTA), a Western Australian delegation travelled to a premier food exhibition in Paris last week.

