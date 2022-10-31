ARE you chasing store cattle to capitalise on the feed in your paddocks?
If you are, then an excellent opportunity presents itself when the Nutrien Livestock South West team holds two store cattle sales at Boyanup.
In the first sale on Wednesday, November 2, there will be 700 cattle presented for sale and then on Friday, November 4, a yarding of 1200 head will be offered.
Both yardings will comprise a mix of Friesian steers and first-cross steers, as well as a large number of beef cattle including new season weaners.
In the first sale beef cattle will fill the majority of the pens and these cattle will range in age from eight to 18 months.
In these pens Mosterts Dairy Pty Ltd will be the largest vendor with 80 Angus calves (40 steers and 40 heifers) aged 10-12months old.
Another large vendor will be Doungup Park, Collie, which will offer its annual draft of owner-bred Angus cross calves.
The offering will consist of 33 steers and 24 heifers which are 10-12mo.
Rounding out the other larger beef lines will be DW Treloar with 50 Angus (20 steers and 30 heifers) aged 14mo and A & PE Pratico with 40 Angus (20 steers and 20 heifers) aged 12-14mo.
In the Friesian steer pens regular vendor Casad, Cowaramup, will dominate the offering with 110 steers.
The owner-bred steers are out of its South West dairy operation and aged 14-16mo.
Also in these pens regular vendors of Friesian steers PG & BP Italiano, Harvey, will offer 20 black and white steers aged 14-16mo.
Nutrien Livestock, Harvey/Brunswick agent Errol Gardiner said these steers were purchased in as calves and reared in the Italiano's calf rearing system.
Also offering Friesian steers will be BO Gardiner, Mumballup, which will offer 12 steers.
Mr Gardiner said the 18mo steers were purchased as young stock and grown out.
In the sale on November 4 there will be a more even mix of beef and dairy cattle in the offering.
The beef cattle will again kick the sale off and the largest vendor in these pens will be T & R Ashmore, Mt Walker, with 175 Murray Greys.
The Ashmores offering will be made of 70 steers aged 16mo as well as 50 steers and 55 heifers all aged 12mo.
The next biggest vendor in these lanes will be Ray Johnstone with 75 Gelbvieh-Angus heifers which will range in age from 16-18mo.
Also offering numbers in these pens will be regular vendor GD & DA Liddiard, Brunswick, with 45 owner-bred, weaned Hereford calves.
The Liddiards will offer 28 steers and 17 heifers, which are 7-8mo.
Other sizeable beef lines will include 30 Angus (10 steers and 20 heifers) aged 16-18mo from Lincoln Downs and 26 Charolais cross (13 steers and 13 heifers) aged 7-10mo from Old Tree Estate.
Also in this category will be DW & MJ Rees, Collie, with 24 owner-bred South Devon calves aged 10mo.
Broken down the Rees will offer 16 steers and eight heifers which are all weaned.
In the Friesian steer and first-cross steer pens the cattle will range in age from five to 24 months.
The largest offering in these pens will be 121 steers from
R Walmsley & Sons.
Broken down this offering will comprise 105 Friesian steers and 16 Angus-Friesian steers which are all 16mo.
The next biggest sellers will be 50 Friesian steers (8-10mo) from Steneless Pastoral Co, Vasse and 40 Friesian steers (18-20mo) from Busher Family Trust.
After selling in the Wednesday sale PG & BP Italiano will back it up in the Friday sale with another 20 Friesian steers (14-16mo) which were purchased in and reared in the family's calf rearing system.
Also offering out of the Harvey area will be C & L Italiano, which will offer 12 Friesian steers and six Angus-Friesian steers which are all 8-10mo and owner-bred, while SJ & RM Piggott will present 14 Friesian steers and 12 Angus-Friesian steers which are all 12mo and also owner-bred.
Regular vendors Mahaffey Family Trust, Benger, will also be among the bigger vendors in the dairy pens with steers from its dairy operation.
The Benger enterprise has nominated 15 Friesian steers and 15 Jersey cross steers that are all aged 12-14mo.
The Friday sale will round out with a run of mated cows which will include 25 PTIC, mixed age, beef cows from CW Waters.
