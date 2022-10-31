Farm Weekly
Beef

Nutrien Livestock South West team to hold two store cattle sales at Boyanup.

By Jodie Rintoul
October 31 2022 - 10:30am
The Nutrien Livestock South West team will hold two store cattle sales at Boyanup. The first will be on Wednesday, November 2 and feature 700 head and the second will be on Friday, November 4 and feature 1200 head.

ARE you chasing store cattle to capitalise on the feed in your paddocks?

