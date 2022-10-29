Farm Weekly
Duck find at Perth airport results in visa cancel

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated October 29 2022 - 11:18pm, first published 11:16pm
A person who arrived in Australia with 6k of meat in their baggage has been fined and denied entry. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

An international traveller with six kilograms of meat in their baggage has had their visa cancelled and been whacked with a $2700 fine, with politicians saying there could have been "enormous damage" to the country's farmers.

