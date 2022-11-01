MORE than a year onwards, residents of Anzac Street, Albany, are still excavating their yard every week to prevent a slow creeping landslide from burying their house.
According to residents, the landslide was triggered in July 2021 when a water main burst, flooding the surrounding streets with water.
A couple of weeks later, residents noticed a consistent flow of dirt that has since travelled down the hill behind Anzac St, destroying multiple homes.
A 73-year-old retiree, Alan Smith, has refused to vacate his home, despite multiple letters by the City of Albany telling him to, instead spending hundreds of hours moving soil away from it.
Despite his age, Mr Smith has spent hours with a shovel in hand, working to protect his home and has done everything in his control to stop the constantly moving soil.
He is fearful that leaving his home will result in him losing all of his retirement savings, as neither the council nor the Water Corporation have taken responsibility or offered compensation in the case of the demolition of his home.
He is also concerned how much longer his body can continue with the labour.
City of Albany chief executive officer Andrew Sharpe said the City had been in "regular communication" with all residents affected by the landslip to keep them informed.
But Mr Smith said the only contact he has had with the City was multiple letters telling him to vacate the property.
"The only problem is, if that happened, there'd be no one in control of our own houses - we knew that they would not be responsible for looking after our houses," Mr Smith said.
"So we had to stay here."
The people living on the street above Mr Smith have lost their house and are now having to rent using money from their retirement savings.
One of the elderly ladies has had to move back in with her daughter in Mandurah, away from her friends in Albany.
"It's going to be a long, long arduous task, they've lost their houses and they've had them demolished," Mr Smith said.
"They are obviously way out of pocket and they've lost millions of dollars."
Mr Smith said he had common insurance with his neighbours but they were not covered for landslides.
He said he had received very little assistance from either the City of Albany or the Water Corporation and the pensioners have been forced to protect their houses themselves.
"It means that there's no relief, we couldn't rely on Water Corp coming down and helping us dig or alternatively emergency services coming over and helping us because, it wasn't an emergency," Mr Smith said.
"Even though our houses are threatened, there was no life-threatening problem with it - so we were the houses that were left."
They recently received some assistance from Regional Development Minister Alannah McTiernan's office for a geotechnical consultant to conduct surveys of the area, but the process was tedious and long.
Mr Smith said he felt stuck in limbo, because he couldn't leave the house knowing it would be safe or plan for the future.
"Unfortunately, the government works at a snail's pace so it becomes very challenging because we can't plan our lives," he said.
"It's just dissatisfaction - particularly with the City of Albany, they have been very poor with their liaison and everything else."
He said that perhaps the City wasn't helping because they didn't want to take responsibility.
"If they show some interest, or alternatively, some leniency towards helping us out, that almost is, dare I say, an admission of guilt," Mr Smith said.
"So they have got to be a little bit removed from showing any sort of sympathy to the house owners, which is pretty disappointing."
A Water Corporation spokesperson was adamant that the water main burst did not cause the land slippage.
They believe that significant ground movement, triggered by prolonged rainfall, caused damage to the water main in the first place.
"The nature of damage to the main was consistent with that known to be caused by ground movement," they said.
"The area around Sleeman Avenue has a documented history of ground movement, including a 2013 report by the City of Albany which recommended actions to prevent further movement, particularly after periods of prolonged heavy rainfall."
Both the Water Corporation and Mr Sharpe said they welcome the major technical investigation into the landslip by an independent geotechnical consultant.
"The incident is extremely complex and involves numerous private properties and public infrastructure, and there is no straightforward or immediate solution at this point in time," Mr Sharpe said.
Mr Smith believes the Water Corporation should be held liable and is willing to take them to court for the damages, as the value of his property has drastically decreased.
"The issue was whether Water Corp is going to own up to their responsibilities and pay for the damage that's been done to all these people, but it probably will get to court," Mr Smith said.
"If that's the case, there's gonna be a lot of people that are going to be fighting Water Corporation for some sort of restitution about getting some of their finances back to them."
