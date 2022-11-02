Farm Weekly
Simon Quilty, Global AgriTrends Australia in Albany tomorrow

By Wendy Gould
November 2 2022 - 3:00am
Global AgriTrends Australian managing director Simon Quilty, Wangaratta, Victoria, will be a guest speaker at the SheepMaster Sundowner at Albany on Thursday, November 3 and will officially open the SheepMaster National Elders Ram Sale the following day.

ENORMOUS opportunity for Australian lamb, despite the challenges, is how global meat trader and market analyst Simon Quilty views the ensuing years for national livestock producers.

