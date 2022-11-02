High-profile promoters for new polos

WOOL buyer and environmental benefits of wearing wool campaigner Steve Noa, has enlisted two discerning men of influence to help promote his The Merino Polo lightweight woolen shirts as a work uniform.
Matt Dalgleish and Andrew Whitelaw are the agricultural market analysts behind the popular, often irreverent, frequently funny but always topical, weekly podcast AgWatchers.
Apart from recognising a good polo shirt when they wear one, they know people who know agriculture and they interview them for AgWatchers.
They also run their own agricultural analytics business, EP3 - short for Episode 3 - previously known as Thomas Elder Markets (TEM) with support from Elders.
Former commodity traders, Mr Dalgleish from Melbourne and Mr Whitelaw from Canberra - but from Perth for a while before that - met while both worked for an analysis firm owned by Ruralco, which was taken over and merged with Landmark to form Nutrien Ag Solutions in 2019.
They left in 2020 to form TEM and two months ago bought the business and relaunched as EP3.
The AgWatchers podcast came about during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When COVID hit we spent a lot of time in the pub talking rubbish to each other and other people in the (agricultural) industry," Mr Whitelaw said.
"So we decided we'd try and recreate that in an unscripted podcast.
"We also get access to a lot of high-profile people across the sector and we meet a lot of interesting people who are knowledgeable in their fields and when we talk to them we always discover useful insights, so we thought we'd try and incorporate that too," Mr Dalgleish said.
While you cannot see them doing AgWatchers, listeners can be rest assured from this week they will be wearing The Merino Polo shirts, made from 18.5 micron Australian Merino wool with their embroidered EP3 logos organised by Mr Noa, as they record the podcasts.
"I'm hoping they'll become social influencers for The Merino Polo," said Mr Noa, a contract buyer for Endeavour Wool Exports at the Western Wool Centre and founder of WAMerinoCo which has shirts made for it from Merino wool sourced in WA and Victoria.
Mr Noa used his wool knowledge and contacts he built up during visits to Chinese woolen mills over 20 years, to design the men's and women's shirts and have them made.
