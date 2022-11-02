Farm Weekly
Home/Sheep & Goats

AgWatchers wear The Merino Polos

By Mal Gill
Updated November 2 2022 - 5:13am, first published 5:03am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
High-profile promoters for new polos

WOOL buyer and environmental benefits of wearing wool campaigner Steve Noa, has enlisted two discerning men of influence to help promote his The Merino Polo lightweight woolen shirts as a work uniform.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.